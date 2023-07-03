jawgemo Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The 2023 Valorant esports season has delivered a bunch of exciting and highly competitive tournaments that fans witnessed. VCT LOCK//IN was the first international event of VCT's franchising era, where all thirty teams participated. This was followed up by VCT Masters 2023 Tokyo. EMEA's Fnatic won both tournaments, with the latter title being won after defeating Evil Geniuses in the Grand Finals.
Evil Geniuses' rise to the top of Valorant has been a pleasure to watch. One of the most important components of the team is their Controller player and Raze specialist, Alexander "jawgemo" Mor.
Valorant settings used by Evil Geniuses' jawgemo in 2023
Alexander is a Cambodian Valorant player who plays for America's Evil Geniuses. He primarily plays the Agent's Raze and Omen for the team and can also pilot Astra and Harbor. jawgemo and the rest of Evil Geniuses have been one of the biggest surprises in the 2023 VCT season.
jawgemo was initially a part of the T1 Academy roster. He was a standout player in that lineup and made a name for himself in the North American ranked ladder. One of the most popular ace clips features jawgemo pulling off a 1v5 as Reyna on Fracture. Evil Geniuses noticed his high mechanical talent, and he was signed by the team at the start of 2022.
The Cambodian player was one of the shining stars for Evil Geniuses despite their mediocre performance in the 2022 VCT season. His explosive and aggressive gameplay caught the attention of many, and he was retained by the roster ahead of franchising.
The Raze aficionado has had multiple highlight moments across the 2023 VCT season and has come up clutch during crucial moments for the North American side. jawgemo has some of the best Raze gameplay that fans can watch in the tier-one scene of Valorant Esports.
Utilizing jawgemo's settings should benefit Valorant players looking to up their game. This article will list the settings that jawgemo uses in Valorant.
Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.15
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: Unknown
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Always the Same
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 1
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red(Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521HF
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC-CW
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro
Pc Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
While jawgemo is a phenomenal player, copying his settings is not enough for players to drastically improve their gameplay and climb up multiple ranks. Valorant players must train in other aspects of their game, such as game knowledge and positioning.
Watching pros such as jawgemo live in action will benefit players looking to increase their ranking. Fans can watch jawgemo at Valorant Champions 2023, which starts on 6 August 2023.