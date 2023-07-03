jawgemo Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The 2023 Valorant esports season has delivered a bunch of exciting and highly competitive tournaments that fans witnessed. VCT LOCK//IN was the first international event of VCT's franchising era, where all thirty teams participated. This was followed up by VCT Masters 2023 Tokyo. EMEA's Fnatic won both tournaments, with the latter title being won after defeating Evil Geniuses in the Grand Finals.

Evil Geniuses' rise to the top of Valorant has been a pleasure to watch. One of the most important components of the team is their Controller player and Raze specialist, Alexander "jawgemo" Mor.

Valorant settings used by Evil Geniuses' jawgemo in 2023

Alexander is a Cambodian Valorant player who plays for America's Evil Geniuses. He primarily plays the Agent's Raze and Omen for the team and can also pilot Astra and Harbor. jawgemo and the rest of Evil Geniuses have been one of the biggest surprises in the 2023 VCT season.

jawgemo was initially a part of the T1 Academy roster. He was a standout player in that lineup and made a name for himself in the North American ranked ladder. One of the most popular ace clips features jawgemo pulling off a 1v5 as Reyna on Fracture. Evil Geniuses noticed his high mechanical talent, and he was signed by the team at the start of 2022.

The Cambodian player was one of the shining stars for Evil Geniuses despite their mediocre performance in the 2022 VCT season. His explosive and aggressive gameplay caught the attention of many, and he was retained by the roster ahead of franchising.

The Raze aficionado has had multiple highlight moments across the 2023 VCT season and has come up clutch during crucial moments for the North American side. jawgemo has some of the best Raze gameplay that fans can watch in the tier-one scene of Valorant Esports.

Utilizing jawgemo's settings should benefit Valorant players looking to up their game. This article will list the settings that jawgemo uses in Valorant.

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.15

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: Unknown

Inner Line Length: 6

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Always the Same

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: High

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red(Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2521HF

Mouse: ZOWIE EC-CW

Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

Pc Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

While jawgemo is a phenomenal player, copying his settings is not enough for players to drastically improve their gameplay and climb up multiple ranks. Valorant players must train in other aspects of their game, such as game knowledge and positioning.

Watching pros such as jawgemo live in action will benefit players looking to increase their ranking. Fans can watch jawgemo at Valorant Champions 2023, which starts on 6 August 2023.

