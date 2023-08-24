Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details and more

Valorant Champions 2023 is nearing its end as only a handful of games are left in the most prestigious VCT event of the year. There are only four teams remaining in the competition to determine who will be the world champions. The first game of the Finals weekend will feature Pacific's Paper Rex and North Americas' Evil Geniuses.

Both teams have displayed exceptional performances at the event so far and a best-of-three series filled with great moments and huge fan support is guaranteed.

Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs matchup?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Paper Rex have been scary and formidable at Valorant Champions 2023 so far. Ever since the addition of Ilya "something", the team has found new gear for their already hyper-aggressive playstyle. The roster has exceptional firepower paired with creative decision-making and unwavering courage.

These tools make them a highly unpredictable opponent that is hard to prepare for. As such, Paper Rex have cemented their legacy as one of the most fun and explosive teams to watch in the VCT circuit.

Expand Tweet

Evil Geniuses, similar to Paper Rex, skyrocketed to stardom following a single roster change. The addition of Max "Demon1" completely transformed the North American lineup. Coupled with Ethan, who is one of the best initiator players in the world and has a deep map pool, Evil Geniuses have proven to be an extremely strong opponent.

Coming into this game against Paper Rex, the Americas roster will have to be on point with their gameplay as the Pacific roster have the potential to catch them off guard with their iconic playstyle.

Expand Tweet

Paper Rex are slightly favorable to win this best-of-three series and advance to the Grand Finals. However, both teams are quite evenly matched, and it has a good chance of swaying in favor of Evil Geniuses depending on who shows up during the game day.

Head-to-head

Paper Rex and Evil Geniuses previously faced each other in the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 lower-bracket finals. The latter won the series 3-2, putting the head-to-head record between these teams at 1-0 in favor of the North American side.

Recent results

Paper Rex's latest result at Valorant Champions 2023 was a 2-1 victory against Brazilian giants, LOUD.

Evil Geniuses' most recent fixture at Valorant Champions 2023 saw them dominate DRX in a clean 2-0 victory.

Expand Tweet

Expected rosters

Paper Rex:

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Patiphan " CGRS " Posri (Substitute)

" Posri (Substitute) Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

Evil Geniuses:

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Arnold Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Mazanov Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu (Substitute)

Lu (Substitute) Brendan "BcJ" Jensen (Substitute)

Jensen (Substitute) Christine "potter" Chi (Head coach)

Expand Tweet

Livestream details

VCT enthusiasts can watch the Valorant Champions 2023 upper-finals matchup featuring Paper Rex and Evil Geniuses live on the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels. Viewers can also get cool rewards by watching this game.

Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Paper Rex vs. Evil Geniuses on YouTube: Watch here

Poll : Who will win this match? Paper Rex Evil Geniuses 0 votes