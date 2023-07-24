Valorant Champions 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 is on the horizon as the LCQs of each region have come to a close. After long and hard-fought battles, sixteen teams have emerged to grace the finale of the 2023 VCT season. The final international VCT event will take place from August 6, 2023, to August 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. Fans can expect to see crazy games and exceptional displays of talent from the best players in the world.

The tournament has a fairly straightforward format, making it easy for fans to keep up and follow the action. This article will list everything viewers will need to know ahead of the most prestigious event in the VCT circuit.

List of the teams participating in Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions 2023 will feature sixteen teams across four major regions. These include the Americas, the Pacific, EMEA, and China. The sixteen teams are:

Americas

Evil Geniuses

NRG

LOUD

KRÜ Esports

Pacific

Paper Rex

DRX

T1

ZETA DIVISION

EMEA

Fnatic

Team Liquid

FUT Esports

Giants

Natus Vincere

China

EDward Gaming

Bilibili Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

Valorant Champions 2023: Format

Valorant Champions 2023 will feature two phases. The first one will be a group stage where the sixteen teams are divided into four. All matches are best-of-three and will be played in a GSL format with the opening, winner, elimination, and decider games in each group. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs phase.

The playoffs phase is a double elimination bracket consisting of 14 matches. All teams in this phase have an extra opportunity in the tournament if they lose a game. Every match except the Lower Finals and Grand Finals will be a best-of-three. The Lower Finals and Grand Finals will be a best-of-five instead.

Valorant Champions 2023: Groups

As mentioned previously, there will be four groups in the first phase of the Valorant Champions 2023. The groups are:

Group A

Paper Rex

KRÜ Esports

EDward Gaming

Giants

Group B

Evil Geniuses

FunPlus Phoenix

FUT Esports

T1

Group C

Fnatic

ZETA DIVISION

NRG

Bilibili Gaming

Group D

Team Liquid

Natus Vincere

DRX

LOUD

Valorant Champions 2023: Schedule and results

So far, only the opening games of Valorant Champions 2023 have been revealed. This article will be updated with accurate timings as more information is given over the weeks. The current schedule is as follows:

Group A

Paper Rex vs KRÜ Esports

EDward Gaming vs Giants

Group B

Evil Geniuses vs FunPlus Phoenix

FUT Esports vs T1

Group C

Fnatic vs ZETA DIVISION

NRG vs Bilibili Gaming

Group D

Team Liquid vs Natus Vincere

DRX vs LOUD

Where to watch Valorant Champions 2023?

Fans worldwide can tune into the official Valorant sports Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the entirety of Valorant Champions 2023. Viewers can also get cool rewards by linking their Twitch and YouTube accounts with Riot Games'