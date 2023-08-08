Evil Geniuses vs FUT Esports - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 is in full swing at the moment. The final VCT event of the year features sixteen teams from across the world as they showcase their prowess on the international stage in front of a Los Angeles crowd. Today's final match will feature America's Evil Geniuses and EMEA's FUT Esports.

Both EG and FUT had strong openings to their Valorant Champions journey, and the winner of this match will be the second team to qualify for the playoffs stage alongside DRX.

Evil Geniuses vs. FUT Esports: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage matchup?

Predictions

Evil Geniuses are one of the strongest Valorant teams in the world at the moment. The American roster did exceptionally well at Masters Tokyo 2023, losing only to Fnatic in the Upper and Grand Finals. The runners-up of Masters Tokyo are one of the early favorites in the final VCT event of the year.

EG kicked off their Champions journey with a comfortable victory over the Chinese third seed, FunPlus Phoenix. Players such as Ethan, Demon1, and jawgemo had great games so far in the tournament. The roster will seek to maintain this form as they are scheduled to face a Turkish roster currently firing on all cylinders.

The Turkish roster in question is none other than FUT Esports. The team is trying to bring the Turkish scene back into international Valorant tournaments. The last time Turkey made an appearance at a VCT tournament before FUT Esports at Masters Tokyo was Supermassive Blaze at Masters 2021 Berlin.

FUT Esports had a decent showing at Masters Tokyo but nothing extraordinary, as they failed to make it out of the Group Stage. The roster has looked extremely clean so far, with a commanding victory against Pacific's third seed, T1, in their opening match of Champions 2023. FUT Esports will rely on players qw1 and qRaxs to come up big once again against better competition.

Evil Geniuses are the expected favorites to win this matchup. The team has better depth in terms of strategies and map pool when compared to FUT Esports. However, firepower and mechanical talent are something the latter has plenty of. As such, Evil Geniuses will have to be well prepared to thwart an upset by the EMEA third seed.

Head-to-head

Evil Geniuses and FUT Esports have faced each other once, which was at VCT Masters Tokyo 2023. The former won the match with a 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses' latest result at Valorant Champions 2023 was a 2-0 victory against FunPlus Phoenix

Similarly, FUT Esports' most recent match at Valorant Champions 2023 was a 2-0 victory over T1.

Expected rosters

Evil Geniuses

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Arnold Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Mazanov Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu (Substitute)

Lu (Substitute) Brendan "BcJ" Jensen (Substitute)

Jensen (Substitute) Christine "potter" Chi (Head coach)

FUT Esports

Buğra "mojj" Kiraz

Kiraz Doğukan "qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Konur "qw1" Alp Şahin

Alp Şahin Furkan "MrFaliN" Yeğen (IGL)

Yeğen (IGL) Ata "ATA KAPTAN" Tan

Tan Serhat "Muj" Yüksel (Substitute)

Yüksel (Substitute) Eray "GAIS" Sarıkaya (Head coach)

Livestream details

VCT enthusiasts can watch the Valorant Champions 2023 Group B winners match between Evil Geniuses and FUT Esports live on the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels. Watch parties conducted by popular streamers such as Tarik, AverageJonas, and other prominent content creators are also available as alternative options.

EG vs. FUT Esports on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here EG vs. FUT Esports on YouTube: Watch here

Evil Geniuses will face FUT Esports on August 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm PDT / 3:00 am CEST (next day) / 6:30 am IST (next day).

