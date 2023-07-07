"I already like Threads more than Twitter" - Pokimane shares her thoughts on Threads, calls it a "banger" social media platform

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has joined Twitter competitor, Threads, and shared her thoughts on the new social media platform. On July 6, 2023, the content creator expressed her excitement about joining the space. She was, however, "a bit scared" about how it might change over time. The former OfflineTV member said:

"NGL (not going to lie), it's exciting to be a part of something new, but I'm also a bit scared about how this app will over the next couple of weeks. Let's keep it fun and wholesome forever, yeah?"

The 26-year-old went on to say that she now prefers Threads over Twitter:

The streamer also tagged Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, claiming that Threads is a "banger" social media platform:

@Zuck, thank you. I know times were tough with the Metaverse stuff and surfing memes - but this, this app right here, is a banger. God bless you."

"It's the exact same thing as Twitter" - Netizens respond to Pokimane lauding Mark Zuckerberg and Threads

Pokimane's post on Threads has received over 15,000 likes, with over a thousand community members sharing their thoughts. Some agreed with the Moroccan-Canadian personality:

Others claimed that Threads is identical to Twitter. They added:

"It's the exact same thing as Twitter, and (it) will be the exact same toxicity in a year."

According to Threads user multifandom407, Pokimane appeared to be sycophantic towards Mark Zuckerberg:

Here are some more fan reactions:

In addition to Pokimane, several prominent streamers and content creators have joined the Twitter competitor. Popular YouTuber and professional boxer Olajide "KSI" joked that he felt like he was "cheating" on Twitter by being active on Threads:

Meanwhile, internet sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" set another record by becoming the first person to amass more than a million followers on the Instagram-powered platform.

