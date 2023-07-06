“I feel like I’m cheating on Twitter” - Popular streamers Dream, MrBeast, KSI, Ludwig, and more debut on Threads, here's what they posted

The latest social media platform called Threads has been launched by Instagram and Meta. As expected with any fresh platform, it has attracted numerous influencers. So far, big names such as JJ "KSI" (YouTuber and boxer), Clay "Dream" (Twitch Streamer), Ludwig Ahgren (YouTube Streamer), and Jimmy "MrBeast" have all created their new accounts and posted.

KSI, for example, took to his timeline to comically write that he feels he is being unfaithful to Twitter. He already has over 70K followers on the app. Here's what he posted:

"I feel like I’m cheating on twitter"

KSI's comical post on the new platform (Image via Threads)

"Like this if @zuck should make me CEO" - MrBeast's new post on Threads goes viral

Knowing that MrBeast is among the most active and biggest social media influencers, he was expected to create a new account on Meta's latest app. His recent post, in which he expressed his desire for Mark Zuckerberg to appoint him as the new CEO of the platform, rapidly went viral.

In fact, his post on the app has already exceeded over 4K replies and 65K likes. Here's what he posted:

MrBeast's ambitious request to Mark Zuckerberg (Image via Threads)

LA-based YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren had a rather unusual request to make on his new account. He posted, stating that he didn't quite know how to stop the notifications from rolling in on his phone due to the influx of new followers. He wrote:

Ludwig's new followers cause his phone to hang (Image via Threads)

Today (July 6) also happens to be his 28th birthday. He posted a selfie stating that he intends to get a haircut:

Ludwig posts a selfie on the new app (Image via Threads)

Another streamer that has made their way to the app is Dream. He has already garnered over 51K followers. He stated that posts made on the app should have a designated name (like Tweets are for Twitter). He wrote:

Dream's first post on the app (Image via Threads)

Apparently, he also had a dream about the app:

Dream's shares new post (Image via Threads)

Imane "Pokimane," the most followed female streamer on Twitch, has also made her debut. She had a rather positive message to share on her timeline, urging users to make the new platform a wholesome one:

Pokimane's message to her fans (Image via Threads)

Threads have already taken the online community by storm. For those wondering how to set up their profiles on the new app, here is a step-by-step procedure.

Poll : 0 votes