How to log into Threads with Instagram account? 

Threads is the latest social media platform in the market. It rolled out just a few hours ago and works in unison with Instagram for a unified experience. While Instagram is more about sharing photos and reels, the latest platform is just about sharing your thoughts in the form of text. It allows users to easily jump ship from Instagram and copy their profiles for easy access.

Meta owns this new platform, thus, the experience might be shared across Facebook and WhatsApp in some capacity. The company says that future versions of the platform will be a part of Fediverse. Only time will tell how this connected experience unfurls.

For now, users seemingly can't use the latest social media platform without an Instagram account. Logging in can be a bit of a hassle for some. In this article, we will fill you in on all the details on how to set up a new Threads account.

Can you use Threads without an Instagram account?

Threads is a part of the Instagram experience. As of now, you can't use the latest social media platform from Meta without an Instagram account. Therefore, you'll need to be on the photo-sharing app at first before getting into the Twitter alternative.

How to create a new account Threads?

Follow these steps to create a new account on the new social media platform:

The download page on Play Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Search for the app on Play Store (for Android) or App Store (for Apple). Open the page, then download and install it.

Click on your Instagram account to log in (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Launch Threads. On the login page, the app will detect the Instagram account you are logged into and prompt you to log in with it. Do note that there's no other way to log into the app other than Instagram. If you have multiple accounts on your device, click on Switch accounts to select the appropriate handle you wish to proceed with.

Approve your login if you have 2FA applied (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: If you have two-factor authentication set up for your Instagram account, you need to approve the login via the required method next.

Step 4: On the next page, alter your privacy choice as you wish.

How the new social media platform works (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 5: Read how the new social media platform works and click on Join Threads. This will log you into your account and you can start using it.

How to import an Instagram profile on Threads?

Importing the correct Instagram profile is crucial to the initial setup for the new platform. Follow these steps to bring in the correct details from the photo-sharing app:

Choose the appropriate Instagram account to proceed (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: On the login page, choose the correct Instagram account. If it isn't listed, click on Switch accounts and select the account you want to proceed with.

The next page allows you to import the bio and link in profile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Next, the app will ask you for a name, bio, and link. Do note that the name can't be changed from within Threads. If you want to make any changes, you'll have to go to Instagram.

Import your bio from Instagram or type one of your own (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: You can either import your bio from Instagram or type one of your own. Simply click on "Import bio from Instagram" if you wish to get it done in one click.

Import the link from Instagram or type one from scratch (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4: Same goes for the link. You can either import it from Instagram or type out a new link.

Step 5: Once you're done, click Next. On the new page, click on Join Threads and your shared experience will begin. Thus, importing details from Instagram is pretty simple.

