Pokimane labels Mizkif "low-tier friend," brings up his infamous call with xQc, Asmongold, and Trainwreckstv during AdrianahLee-CrazySlick scandal

On July 5, 2023, Twitch stars Imane "Pokimane" and Matthew "Mizkif" got together for their annual collaboration. At one point during their livestream, Pokimane noticed a Twitch chatter's comment, stating that they "hate to see" her interact with Mizkif. They said:

"I just hate to see Poki with Miz now. It used to be funny, now it'd be weird."

Pokimane confronted the viewer and inquired about the basis for their viewpoint. She then noticed that the same fan asked if Mizkif "isn't canceled anymore."

In response, Mizkif claimed that there was "no such thing as cancelation." Pokimane chimed in and called the AdrianahLee-CrazySlick s*xual assault scandal a "tumultuous time" in the streamer's career and their friendship.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was taken aback by her statements and asked what he had done. The Moroccan-Canadian personality then brought up the infamous call he was a part of, which also included Felix "xQc," Zack "Asmongold," and Tyler "Trainwreckstv."

When Mizkif asserted that he had been a good friend, Pokimane remarked:

"I would say... you were a low-tier friend. (Mizkif responds by asking if Pokimane is telling him to 'kill himself') No! I would never! What the f**k! What?! Anyways."

"I thought it was worse... it was still pretty bad" - Pokimane discusses her friendship with Mizkif

At the 01:40-hour mark of Pokimane's livestream, she came across the aforementioned Twitch chatter's message, in which they expressed their displeasure with the streamers' collaboration.

After checking out the viewer's rather strong sentiments, Mizkif responded:

"Damn! This guy goes crazy! (Pokimane inquires if the streamer wishes to discuss the subject) Uh, yeah. I mean, basically... no. No, I don't want to speak to that. Listen, 'You're trying to kill yourself?' No, I'm not. There's no such thing as cancelation. There's just not! Also, I mean, chat, I'm doing a charity stream tomorrow. I'm going to give my liver for a lot of money. It's going to be really exciting stuff."

Pokimane then brought up the AdrianahLee-CrazySlick controversy, in which Mizkif was accused of covering up s*xual assault. She said:

"Listen. Yes, there was a tumultuous time. Both, in his career, in our friendship. A lot of uncertainty. (Matthew interrupts, asking Imane what did he do to their friendship) You were up in that call with... Train and X and Asmon."

Timestamp: 01:40:15

In response, the 28-year-old called Pokimane "dumb" for believing that he was a "bad friend":

"Bro! If you think - you are so dumb if you ever think that I was a bad friend to you."

The Twitch streamers burst out laughing a few moments later, with the OTK member stating that he had been a "decent friend." At this point, Pokimane claimed that he was a "low-tier friend."

The conversation continued with the Los Angeles-based personality making a comment in jest:

"Anyways. Personally, our friendship has moved past that. He apologized and hosted me a couple of times. I thought it was worse... it was still pretty bad (Pokimane starts laughing)."

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

More than 66 community members shared their thoughts on the streamers' conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what they had to say:

For those unaware, Mizkif, Asmongold, Trainwreckstv, and Mitch Jones got together in a Discord voice call to discuss the s*xual assault controversy that occurred in September 2022.

Eventually, the private discussion was allegedly leaked by Mitch Jones. According to political commentator Steven "Destiny," Mizkif "sounded bad" during the Discord call.

