MrBeast becomes the first person to have more than a million followers on Threads

Jimmy "MrBeast" has added yet another feather to his cap after becoming the first person to amass a million followers on Meta's Twitter competitor, Threads. The app has seen a huge upsurge in popularity, with millions of people signing up on the launch day. Mark Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in eleven years to promote the app.

The tech world was very much anticipating the launch of Threads after higher-ups at Instagram revealed an impending release of a competitor to Twitter a few months ago. However, popular YouTuber MrBeast seems to be outshining the Meta CEO by overtaking him in followers hours after joining the platform.

Furthermore, the world-famous content creator became the first person to have a million followers on the new platform, prompting the prestigious Guinness World Records to note the achievement on their socials. The organization even posted a short clip of the exact moment on their socials.

Guinness World Records @GWR The moment @mrbeast reached one million followers on Threads...



(yes, this is how we monitored the record)



(and yes, it drained the battery from our phone a lot) The moment @mrbeast reached one million followers on Threads...(yes, this is how we monitored the record)(and yes, it drained the battery from our phone a lot) https://t.co/PwzrUNPa2t

MrBeast beats Mark Zuckerburg at Threads follower numbers, jokes about becoming the CEO

Threads saw a massive influx of users from the moment of its launch, reportedly getting over 10 million sign-ups within the first seven hours, as per Mark Zuckerburg. However, the founder of Facebook was also the subject of an online joke when Jimmy posted about being the CEO.

For context, there has been a running gag in the community about MrBeast becoming the head of social media apps ever since Elon Musk started that poll about stepping down from the position of head honcho at Twitter. Since Linda Yaccarino was appointed to that position a few weeks ago, the YouTuber seems to have shifted his goals.

The bio for his Threads profile reads:

"Future Threads CEO"

The YouTuber's page on the new platform (Image via Threads.net)

One of his posts on the platform was also about asking Mark Zuckerburg to give him the job, and as of right now, it has over 100K likes. MrBeast is also beating Mark in the follower department, boasting a number well above 1.5 million, while the Meta CEO is close behind at 1.3 million.

Not surprising, considering he is one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet, with over 165 million subscribers on his main channel. For context, he has over 20 million followers on Twitter.

