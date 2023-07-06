Threads gets over 10 million users within hours of launch

Within just a few hours of its launch, Threads has become one of the most popular apps across both Android and iOS devices. The Instagram extension is Meta’s answer to Twitter, with the new text-based conversation application attracting many users after Elon Musk’s latest string of decisions which did not sit well with Twitter’s user base.

According to Facebook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads has gained 10 million sign-ups in just seven hours, making it one of the fastest-growing social media apps in the PlayStore and Apple Store.

However, Meta’s new venture will not be a standalone application but an Instagram extension that users can tap into by linking the two apps.

These apps will share several features. However, what sets them apart is that Instagram is a platform where users share various forms of media, while Threads will be more Twitter-esque, a conversation app around texts.

Why is Threads gaining so much popularity?

Elon Musk @elonmusk To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

Threads’ staggering popularity comes off the back of Twitter announcing new guidelines for users which will restrict the total number of posts they can read.

This was not well received by users, with many in the community looking for alternatives to Twitter. The Instagram extension could not have been released at a better time, hence, it’s not entirely surprising Threads was able to garner over 10 million users within just hours of its launch.

When talking about the new extension, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri stated:

"We're hoping Threads can be a great space for public conversations, and we're very focused on the creator communities that already enjoy Instagram."

On the other hand, Mark Zuckerberg noted that Threads would be taking the “best parts of Instagram” and creating a more unique text-based user experience.

As it stands now, the new Instagram extension is gearing up to be one of Twitter's biggest competitions, and many in the community are expecting users and content creators to jump ship in the coming weeks and join Meta’s new platform.

