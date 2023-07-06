How to download the Threads app by Instagram: File size, features, and more

Meta’s answer to Twitter, Threads has now launched globally, and the new app is available to download and use on both Android and iOS devices. This has caused a fair bit of excitement amongst Instagram users, as the app is not going to be a standalone product, but will rather act as an extension of Instagram.

After Twitter’s recent debacle with Elon Musk announcing how many tweets a user will be able to read, Threads comes as a perfect answer for those who were looking for an alternative to the social media platform.

The Instagram extension will contain most of the features that Twitter is known for, along with the ability to post a series of threads, which is one of Twitter’s best features. Today we will go over some of the key features that you should be looking out for in the new app, along with its file size and how to use it.

Threads file size and how to download

New Instagram Extension (Image via Meta)

To be able to get started with the new Instagram extension, you will be required to go to either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on the device you are on. You will then need to download the application, which will be approximately 53 MB for Android users and 230 MB for those on iOS.

After downloading the application, you will need to login to it using your Instagram ID. However, if your device is already logged into Instagram, then the extension will ask for permission to use the same details and login.

Threads key features: How to get started with the Instagram extension

This app will be quite different from Instagram in terms of user experience. The mother app is all about sharing and uploading various forms of media. Whereas the extension will be more akin to Twitter and will be a sort of text-based conversation app.

Here are some of the features to keep in mind after logging into the new app by Meta:

Each post on the platform can only be up to 500 characters long and will allow users to include links, photos (only 10 per post), as well as videos, but it should not exceed 5 minutes.

Like in Twitter, users will also be granted the ability to decide who can comment and reply to their posts and who cannot. They will also be able to report, block and restrict a profile if need be. Profiles that are blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads as well.

Meta has also confirmed that in the coming updates, the extension will be made compatible with ActivityPub.

It’s also important to keep in mind that it does not currently allow the use of GIFs for any of their posts or comments. However, that is something that will be added to the app in future updates.

How to use Threads(Image via Meta)

It also does not feature a close friend or a DMs between users, but these too are some things that are likely to make their way to the app in the future.

Does Threads have a dedicated website?

The Instagram extension’s dedicated website is currently in the works, however, it’s not live yet.

Poll : 0 votes