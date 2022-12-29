How to unlink Facebook and Instagram accounts

Wondering how to unlink your Facebook experience from that of Instagram? Both platforms allow users to easily unlink their social media accounts. Not only is the process simple, but it's also advantageous for those looking to experience content from both platforms separately.

Facebook and Instagram are social media platforms owned by Meta. The majority of users indulge in both services for their daily digital dose. With their Facebook credentials, users can easily create an Instagram account, a feature that significantly simplifies the login and account creation process while providing major benefits.

Although linking social media accounts seems harmless, doing so allows both platforms to track your behavior on either one of them and collect additional data, something that might make some users uncomfortable. This article will elaborate on how to unlink these accounts and enjoy both social media experiences separately.

Unlink Instagram from Facebook: How to enjoy separate social media experiences

Presently, there are three ways to unlink integrated Meta accounts. You'll need either one of the two applications on your phone to complete this process. Alternatively, you can use a browser on your desktop.

If you have the Instagram app on your phone, follow these steps to do so:

Open the app and click on the profile icon (bottom-right). Now, tap on the three horizontal lines on the top-right to get further options. Tap on Settings. Scroll down to find Accounts Center (in blue) under Meta and tap on it. Next, tap on Accounts under Account settings. Now, click on Remove beside your Facebook account and select Continue to proceed. And that's it, your accounts will be unlinked immediately.

If you have the Facebook Mobile app instead, follow these steps:

Open the app on your phone. Now, tap on the three horizontal lines on the top-right to get further options. Tap on the Settings (cog) icon beside the Search icon. Scroll down to find Accounts Center (in blue) under Meta and tap on it. Next, click on Accounts under Account settings. Now, tap on Remove beside your Instagram account and select Continue to proceed. Your accounts will be unlinked immediately.

You can also unlink these two accounts using a web browser by following these steps:

Open instagram.com on a browser like Google Chrome. Log in using your credentials and click on the three horizontal lines to expand the hidden options. Click on Settings and then scroll down to locate the Accounts Center (in blue) in the left vertical column. Next, click on Accounts under Account settings. Now, select Remove beside your Instagram account. Choose Continue to confirm the process. With this step done, your two accounts will be unlinked.

Once unlinked, you will no longer receive Facebook-based notifications or data indications on Instagram. Your inbox on both platforms will be unconnected and you'll be able to experience the two platforms separately, with none of them influencing the other's data.

Overlapping content and repetitive advertisements should stop appearing after the accounts are unlinked. Furthermore, this process is beneficial for content creators and influencers who wish to keep one of these accounts for personal use.

