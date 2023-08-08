"I don't know what to say" - Asmongold left stunned as Elon Musk calls Diablo 4 a "great game" and praises Blizzard Entertainment

On August 7, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" commented on billionaire Elon Musk's recent post about Diablo 4. During a Just Chatting segment, the content creator's attention was drawn to viewers, who mentioned that Musk enjoys the action role-playing game. The streamer then began looking for the Tesla CEO's tweet from the same day, in which he wrote:

"Diablo IV is a great game. Nice work by the Blizzard Entertainment team!"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was left stunned by Musk's praise for Diablo 4, even though the game has faced numerous criticisms since Season 1's release. He said:

"Elon Musk tweeted this out four hours ago. So, yeah! I don't know what to say. I really don't! But, there we go. F**k! I wonder what he is playing. Probably not a Barbarian."

"Elon just loves to see people mald over his worst takes" - Asmongold checking out Elon Musk's take on Diablo 4 leaves fans split

Asmongold has been playing Diablo 4 ever since it was released earlier this year. However, upon Season 1's arrival, the Austin, Texas-based personality has been very vocal about his thoughts on the various issues that have plagued the title.

Things took a turn for the worse on July 25, 2023, when the Twitch star rage-quit the game, calling it "cr*p." Expressing his frustration at Diablo 4, he exclaimed:

"The mechanics are dog s**t! It's just cr*p! I don't know what to say. I mean, the thing is - what do you need to do? You can just get better gear and then you kill it? But, like, that doesn't solve the problem that, like, what kind of an affix is? It just randomly does a massive burst of damage to you that you can't avoid."

Timestamp: 02:07:15

As mentioned earlier, Asmongold was baffled to see Elon Musk call Diablo 4 a "great game" and laud Blizzard Entertainment's efforts. His reaction has elicited over 565 fan reactions in the YouTube comments section, with one viewer believing Musk to be a casual gamer:

YouTube community discussing Elon Musk's recent tweet about Diablo 4, 1/4 (Image via YouTube)

According to another fan, the 52-year-old entrepreneur "loves to see" people become enraged over his opinions. They commented:

"At this point, I think Elon just loves to see people mald over his worst takes."

YouTube community discussing Elon Musk's recent tweet about Diablo 4, 2/4 (Image via YouTube)

Meanwhile, one viewer claimed Musk's praise for Diablo 4 was his "worst take":

YouTube community discussing Elon Musk's recent tweet about Diablo 4, 3/4 (Image via YouTube)

Here are some more pertinent fan responses:

YouTube community discussing Elon Musk's recent tweet about Diablo 4, 4/4 (Image via YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the most-watched Twitch personalities, best known for playing various MMORPGs. He now broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, which currently has over 1.4 million followers.