"I'm not playing, I'm done!" - Asmongold expresses frustration after rage-quitting Diablo 4 Season 1, calls the game "crap"

On July 24, 2023, popular MMORPG Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to continue his Season 1 progression in Diablo 4. The content creator spent over three hours grinding various dungeons with his Necromancer. However, after dying quite a lot of times and having rather unfortunate encounters due to the game's mechanics, Asmongold rage-quit the game.

Calling the action role-playing title "crap," the Austin, Texas-based personality exclaimed:

"I'm not playing, I'm done!"

"You want me to sit there and play a game that just sucks?" - Asmongold responds to those calling him a "quitter" during his recent Diablo 4 livestream

Asmongold was grinding through the Cathedral of Flesh zone in the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4. After being one-shot numerous times due to certain game mechanics, the streamer called it quits and teleported back to a hub town. Expressing his frustration at the situation, Zack remarked:

"The mechanics are dog s**t! It's just crap! I don't know what to say. I mean, the thing is - what do you need to do? You can just get better gear and then you kill it? But, like, that doesn't solve the problem that, like, what kind of an affix is? It just randomly does a massive burst of damage to you that you can't avoid."

A few moments later, the One True King (OTK) co-founder's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter, who called him a "quitter." In response, the streamer said:

"'Bro, don't be a quitter.' So, you want me to, like, sit there and play a game that just sucks? Like... why? Why would I do that? You want me to sit there and get mad? Like, playing a game that's, like, frustrating and not fun?"

Timestamp: 03:20:15

Meanwhile, another viewer claimed that Asmongold was being "unreasonable." Responding to his community's sentiments, the 32-year-old personality said:

"Listen, guys. If people think that's good game design, good gameplay... okay! There you go. That's your game. Have fun. Yep, have at it. Very exciting!"

Later in the broadcast, Asmongold claimed that he was "done" playing Diablo 4. He added:

"At least for a while. I don't know. I might come back and try it again. I don't even know if I will. Maybe I'll just come back and play again tomorrow and just say, 'F**k it!' And just keep going."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Zack rage-quitting Diablo 4 has gone viral on YouTube, garnering over 128k views and more than 1,210 comments in less than six hours. Here's what fans said:

According to one viewer, the Twitch star was attempting to do a level 70+ Capstone Dungeon while being level 59. Another community member commented that Diablo 4's core features "don't work" properly.