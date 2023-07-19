"Everything is worse": Asmongold is not happy with Diablo 4 patch 1.1 and changes introduced by Blizzard

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" was not very happy about Diablo 4's new patch 1.1. As players await the start of the game's first season, called the Season of the Malignant, on July 20, the changes introduced by Blizzard have clearly not resonated with a lot of the fanbase, including Zack, who has not shied away from discussing his problems with the patch online.

As a veteran MMO and RPG content creator who has been streaming games such as Diablo and World of Warcraft since 2011, Asmongold is known to let the developers know when he doesn't like something in their games. While talking about Diablo 4 patch 1.1, he announced that "everything is worse" with the update, saying:

"Patch 1.1. This is the new patch for the first season of the game and we got a lot of changes. Number one, everything is worse. Number two, everything is harder. Number three, everything you were doing, now you have to work harder to do it again."

That was not all, as the streamer continued with the list and even praised one change:

"Number four, leveling is slower. Number five, helltides are worse. Damage reduction, reduced. Vulnerability, gutted. Good decision, I agree with the vulnerability, I think it's smart... However, everything else just kind of sucks."

"None of that is fixed": Asmongold calls out Blizzard for failing to fix many of the existing problems with Diablo 4 in the 1.1 patch

As mentioned before, patch 1.1 was supposed to address some of the game's problems before the launch of Season of the Malignant. Balancing issues have been one of the major concerns raised by the player base since Diablo 4's otherwise successful launch early last month.

As such, Asmongold has been quite critical of some of the decisions taken by Blizzard regarding their latest game in the Diablo franchise. The OTK co-founder recently joined many other community members in calling out the developers for removing the Predator title from the game.

Timestamp 0:17:05

Many players have been left disappointed after the release of Patch 1.1, and the streamer seems to agree. He pointed out that the game has had many problems since launch, with players voicing those complaints on forums and social media. However, according to Asomongold, the latest Diablo 4 patch has failed to fix major problems:

"Obviously there had been some really big problems in the game like resistances not working, people running out of storage and space, and necromancers not having a viable minion build. Uh, characters not being fun to play in the early game... Rest assured, none of those things are fixed. None of that's fixed."

Viewers appeared to agree with the streamer. Here are some comments under the clip enunciating their disappointment with Blizzard:

Viewers expressing their opinion on the Diablo 4 1.1 patch (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is known for being quite outspoken about his views on video games, developers, and gamers. Only a few days ago, he told his viewers that most Diablo 4 players are "garbage."