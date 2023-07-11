"Tried so hard to attract these sensitive p**sy, b**ch a*s players" - Asmongold on Blizzard removing the "Predator" title from Diablo 4

On July 10, 2023, popular MMORPG Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" gave his take on the recent controversy surrounding Diablo 4. A few days ago (on July 8, 2023), the game's developer, Blizzard Entertainment, announced that they had removed the "Predator" title from the game. This is awarded to players who complete the "Enemy of the Region" achievement, which requires them to defeat 25 enemies in PvP. The term "Predator" has now been replaced by "Enemy."

According to Asmongold, Blizzard Entertainment attempted to attract "sensitive players" to play their games. He remarked:

"I think, like again, making changes like this - the truth is that Blizzard has spent the last 10 years, trying to attract the most sensitive babies possible on the internet to play their games. They have tried so hard to attract these sensitive p**sy, b**ch a*s players. And those sensitive p**sy, b**ch a** players don't want to have 'Predator' in the game. Then, they shouldn't have it."

"This company is gone, man!" - Asmongold critiques Blizzard Entertainment for removing the "Predator" title from Diablo 4

Asmongold was two hours into his livestream when he began searching Twitter for the aforementioned Diablo 4 announcement. He claimed removing the "Predator" title was a "minor drama situation."

The streamer summed up the controversy, saying:

"Unfortunately, this is not a big drama situation. It's only a very minor drama situation, that's like, kind of whatever. So, the title in Diablo 4 that was called 'Predator' has now been removed. The 'Predator' title has been removed and it has been replaced with 'Enemy.' So... I mean, guys... listen. It's Blizzard! What do you expect?"

Fans wondered if Blizzard Entertainment had removed the same title also present in World of Warcraft. Zack speculated that the Irvine-based company would do the same for the MMORPG. Asmongold then claimed that the game's developer was making these changes to attract "sensitive players."

Timestamp: 02:07:25

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) said that Blizzard Entertainment is no longer what it once was. He added:

"'Why can't we have our rewards back?' Because this company is gone, man! They're gone! The people that worked there, whenever they made the games that you liked, those people should probably be in jail. And, now the new people, their idea of fun is adding three on-death effects. Okay? To one mob. So, saddle up! You're in for a real ride."

Fans react to the streamer's take on the recent Diablo 4 changes

The Twitch streamer's take on the recent Diablo 4 changes has accrued over 1,150 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's what fans had to say:

YouTube viewers share their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold TV/YouTube)

Asmongold is a 32-year-old Twitch streamer who primarily broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. In addition to being a prominent MMORPG content creator, he is also a well-known Just Chatting personality.

Poll : 0 votes