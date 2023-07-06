"What's this weird s**t?" - Asmongold slams fans mocking him for taking breaks from livestreaming and having panic attacks

During a livestream on July 6, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" came across a submission on his official subreddit. In the submission, his fans asked him when he planned to upload the "True Story of Asmongold: Cataclysm," given that the $200,000 charity goal was met 16 months ago. The streamer agreed, stating that he was obligated to do the needful.

The Austin, Texas-based personality, however, expressed his displeasure after reading some rather harsh comments. Several Redditors mocked him, claiming that if he reviewed the submission during the livestream, he would have "another panic attack." Others joked that he would end up in the hospital after being reminded of his responsibilities.

Some of the comments were along these lines:

"'You just gave him another panic attack.' 'Bro, don't remind him he has responsibilities, he'll be in the hospital from a heart attack.' Don't send him on another break.' Asmon just breathe, man! Deep breath!'"

In response to these comments, Asmongold remarked:

"Oh, no! No! Guys... what's this weird s**t?! Yo! What's this weird s**t?! Hold up!"

Asmongold not happy with his viewers' comments, explains why he had a panic attack after going live on his main Twitch channel

The conversation continued with Asmongold explaining why he had a panic attack after going live on his main channel for the first time. The One True King (OTK) co-founder reported that he had a "weird" sensation in his leg after playing Diablo 4 for 13 hours straight. He elaborated:

"The reason why I had, like, that panic attack and s**t... it was because, like, I had just spent 13 hours, like, playing a game. I woke up and, like, my leg felt weird. Like, the stream and s**t - that was, like a... that was like a second thing. Like, I felt like I had a lump on my neck. It wasn't because of Reddit comments or s**t like that. Yeah, it had nothing to do with my stream! It did in a way, but not in that way."

According to Asmongold, the situation prompted him to rush to the emergency room:

"I thought I had a blood clot. I went to the emergency room and, like, I got an ultrasound on my leg. Because I was really scared! Like, that's why I had a panic attack. I never had a panic attack over something bulls**t like this! No, man! No! It's because I thought something was wrong with me."

Timestamp: 00:26:40

The MMORPG streamer hit back at his audience, exclaiming:

"Chill out with this s**t! Like, that's not, like... y'all can talk about this all you want. Like, that's fine! But, don't think I'm going to have a panic attack with that s**t! Get the f**k out of here! That's weird!"

Continuing further, Asmongold stated that he did not want people to have the "wrong impression" about why he took a break from livestreaming:

"Like, I don't want people to get a wrong impression. People can joke around with whatever the f**k, right? That's okay. But, the problem is, like, I don't want people to think that I was using some sort of, like, mental (and) emotional thing, to like, avoid having to do a stream. Like, what the f**k?! No! Like, it was because I thought something (was) legitimately wrong with me."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Asmongold's reaction to people making fun of him was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what netizens had to say:

Asmongold took to Twitter on June 6, 2023, to explain why he took a break from the internet. The 32-year-old stated that he had become stressed after experiencing leg pain. He also speculated that after sitting in one place for an extended period of time, he might have possibly developed a blood clot.

Thankfully, hospital results revealed that his vitals were all normal. In the video, the streamer also expressed hope of making positive changes to his lifestyle.

Poll : 0 votes