"Is Mitch Jones in a suitable position?" - Mizkif claims "most streamers" should not have children, Pokimane responds

During a recent collaboration with Imane "Pokimane," One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" gave his hot take on whether or not streamers should have children. The discussion began when the Twitch stars talked about the future of their livestreaming careers, during which Mizkif revealed that he would "never" have children.

Pokimane was shocked after hearing the Austin, Texas-based personality's take and stated that "someday" she would like to start a family. As the conversation progressed, Matthew claimed that "most streamers" should not have children. At first, he made a lighthearted reference to Eric "Erobb221."

However, he then mentioned contentious Twitch personality Mitch Jones and remarked:

"I also believe that most streamers shouldn't have kids. (Pokimane asks if she's in that 'bucket') No, you're mature enough. Like, let's think of a streamer that genuinely should not have a child. Besides me. Who's someone that's just not mature yet? Erobb. (The streamers burst out laughing) Mitch Jones. Like, is Mitch Jones in a suitable position? Like, 'Yep, I want a kid!' The kid's going to come out of the womb and he's going to be vaping in front of his face!"

Mizkif believes that some streamers are not "mentally" ready to have children and raise them

Mizkif and Pokimane were speculating about the future of their online careers, with the 28-year-old asserting that he would continue livestreaming two years from now. He also mentioned that he had no plans of having children:

"Listen, if I say that, 'Oh, I have 10 more years of streaming,' it's like... 'F**k! That's a lot to think about.' But, let's say two years. And, in two years from now, I still stream? Of course, I'll be streaming in years. What kind of a question is that? And, that's it! But, when it comes to kids, uh-uh. No way! Nope! I will never have kids. Nope!"

In contrast to Mizkif's sentiments, the Moroccan-Canadian personality stated that she would like to have a family with children "someday." She elaborated:

"Frankly, you know, I'm not like, 'I need kids now.' But, I do feel like someday... I don't know how to say this. Hopefully, you know, I'll be in love. I'll be married. And I'll feel that I've fulfilled my career. And then I'll be like, 'Yo know what? I want to make a little baby thing.'"

Timestamp: 01:49:25

Pokimane added that she was in a "privileged position" and could handle being a parent:

"But, I also think I'm in such a privileged position where I can actually balance! Like, I have the financial means. You know? To try to balance. So, if anyone's going to have a f**king baby, shouldn't it be me?"

Mizkif agreed with Pokimane's viewpoint. However, he claimed that "most streamers" are not mature enough to have children. After citing Mitch Jones as an example, the content creator opined:

"Streamers are not mentally there yet to have children. Like, all of them!"

Fans react to the streamer's hot take

Mizkif's take on streamers having children attracted over a dozen reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what fans said:

Mizkif is one of Twitch's most renowned Just Chatting personalities, boasting over two million followers on his channel. He is also an avid speedrunner, having set records in Super Mario 64.

