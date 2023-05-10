"Guy went on a f**king rant on how bad it is!" - Sodapoppin in stitches after seeing Mitch Jones unintentionally criticize his own merchandise

On May 9, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" reacted to clips featuring fellow content creator Mitch Jones. In it, the latter went off and expressed his displeasure with a shirt manufacturer. Unbeknownst to him, Jones was criticizing the brand that sells and manufactures his own line of merchandise.

When Sodapoppin saw this, he burst out laughing and began smashing his table. Sharing his thoughts on the situation, he remarked:

"Dude! He doesn't even try to save it. He's just, 'Oh, no!' That is so f**king funny! God! Guy went on a f**king rant on how bad it is! Unlucky."

What did Mitch Jones say about his merchandise brand that caused Sodapoppin to burst out laughing?

Sodapoppin was an hour and a half into his livestream, playing hardcore World of Warcraft Classic, when viewers asked if he had seen a viral video in which Mitch Jones "s**t on his merchandise brand" by accident. Hearing this, the Austin, Texas-based personality started laughing and said:

"S**t... sounds about right."

A few moments later, fans shared a clip, in which Mitch Jones expressed his disapproval of a company called Gildan Hammer:

"Normally, streamers sell merch, and it's some cheap a** bulls**t. What's the company that sells cheap s**t? I forget what it's called. It's, like, a cheap s**t company. I can't remember what it's called. This is not that! I forget what it's called. Uhh... Gildan (Hammer). Yes!"

Timestamp: 01:33:16

The content creator went on to say that the company makes "cheap" products that "sucked":

"I'm so sorry to s**t talk Gildan. Man, no one's ever going to work with me, chat. But yeah. It's just cheap, man! It's just cheap. They f**king suck!"

Twitch chatters shared another clip in which Mitch Jones realized that the company he was trash-talking manufactures his own line of clothing:

"I just got to check the tab, boys. What brand is this s**t? Okay, what does that say? I can't. I'm missing a pinky, dude. I can't get close. Bro, I f**king can't. What does that say? (The streamer realizes he's wearing a Gildan Hammer shirt) Oh, no. Oh, no!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Sodapoppin's reaction to Mitch Jones' clip was one of the most popular posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Reddit community sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While some Redditors referred to the streamer's clip as a "Classic Mitch Jones" moment, another community member felt "strangely nostalgic" upon seeing Sodapoppin reacting to the clip, with both creators playing World of Warcraft.

