"This guy plays everything!" - Sodapoppin amazed to see the 'Flute Guy' from The Game Awards 2022's association with Hans Zimmer

During a livestream on Saturday (December 10), Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" provided his take on some of the most viral moments from the recently held The Game Awards 2022.

Chance also saw a clip of the orchestra performing with Pedro Eustache, aka the "Flute Guy." After seeing the latter showcase his mastery of a wide range of wind instruments, the Austin, Texas-based content creator exclaimed:

"This guy plays everything! That's crazy! What a Chad!"

Sodapoppin shares his thoughts on Pedro Eustache, aka the "Flute Guy," from The Game Awards 2022

The One True King co-owner reacted to YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig's Mogul Mail video titled "Huge Drama at the Game Awards" during the initial hours of his most recent livestream. After seeing the viral musician in the video, Sodapoppin took the opportunity to share his thoughts on "Flute Guy," saying:

"This motherf***ker! Yo! You know what? F**k this kid. I want to talk about this guy! Oh my god!"

He recalled being perplexed after watching Pedro Eustache play a variety of instruments during the live event, thinking that there were multiple people with curly hair in the orchestra:

"So, while I was watching, I was watching this dude f***ing jam the f**k out, right? With his flute. And then I thought this was another person. I was like, 'Man, these people with like, curly hair are really f***ing jamming out. So, a curly-haired person thing, I guess. No! It's the same guy playing multiple instruments."

Timestamp: 00:21:25

The American streamer then opened YouTube on his stream and began searching for a video in which Hans Zimmer discussed his time working with Pedro Eustache. Chance further said:

"So I looked up this video... of 'Hans Zimmer Dune soundtrack making of,' sure. Yes, yeah! Watch this s**t! This motherf***ker shows up! Got Hans Zimmer here, with all of the... great guy, by the way. You dirty dog. And then of course, he's like, 'My florist (meaning to say Flautist),' not florist, 'My whatever the f**k you call, plays a bunch of flutes.' Here comes the dude!"

Upon seeing Eustache demonstrate his skills on numerous wind instruments, Sodapoppin added:

"So it all makes sense. I mean, this guy is the f***ing, 'The Flautist.' What a champion! I'm sure there's like, the guitar... I don't know what the other ones are. The drummist (means to say a drummer)? I guess there's not many types of drums, as there are flutes and wind-type s**t."

Fans react to Sodapoppin's take

Sodapoppin's take on Pedro Eustache's performance was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Sodapoppin is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator and currently has 8,823,792 followers. He is a World of Warcraft enthusiast who has also played several other popular multiplayer games, including Dead By Daylight, GTA 5 RP, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Rust.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes