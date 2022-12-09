Who was the 'Flute Guy' at The Game Awards 2022? Orchestra member wins fans' hearts

The Game Awards 2022 has made the headlines for all the right reasons as the annual show turned on its 10th anniversary. Many might not have known Pedro Eustache's name at the start of the evening, but his antics have made him a recognizable face in the gaming community.

It has little to do with the music Pedro plays as part of the orchestra. Like the others, he played his part in the group and showed his mastery of the Alto Flute. In many ways, Eustache was consistent, just like his fellow musicians who were part of the group, but the flute player used his instruments to set him apart.

Eustache and his group's performance came at the very end of the program when they were playing a medley. It was made of soundtracks from all five games, which were nominated for the Game of the Year award.

At this moment, Eustache suddenly became noticeable to everyone who witnessed the ceremony of The Game Awards 2022.

Pedro Eustache, aka the "flute guy," provided one of the most entertaining performances at The Game Awards 2022

Gaijinhunter @aevanko Best moment of #TheGameAwards for me was the passionate performance by the orchestra at the end, particularly the energy of Pedro Eustache. Thanks for reminding us all why we were watching, to celebrate games! Best moment of #TheGameAwards for me was the passionate performance by the orchestra at the end, particularly the energy of Pedro Eustache. Thanks for reminding us all why we were watching, to celebrate games! https://t.co/KFJvaKOTjM

As mentioned earlier, it all started with the end performance that came right before the announcement of the GOTY winner. Elden Ring beat God of War Ragnarok and three other excellent titles to win the coveted award. However, many had already taken notice of Eustache's enthusiastic performance with the flute.

While others kept a more formal demeanor, Eustache made it clear that he was enjoying the moment of The Game Awards 2022. He was busy raising his hands in the air to match the energy of his performances.

What seems even more incredible is that the musician made no mistake in balancing the musical act and showcasing his energy. The medley played was as soulful as it could be, and it gave a perfect tribute to all five great games nominated for the award.

Naturally, social media was soon filled with appreciation for Eustache and his flute. Twitter users quickly pointed out that Eustache has kept some famous companies in the past, including the likes of Yanni and Hans Zimmer. The latter is a legendary composer famous for his compositions across the entertainment world.

+Omar AlQabandi @PlusOmar @verge He appeared many times with Yanni and I believe with Hans Zimmer too, check YouTube @verge He appeared many times with Yanni and I believe with Hans Zimmer too, check YouTube

There were general tweets of appreciation as well pouring in from all those who viewed the livestream of The Game Awards 2022.

Bone @bonebraker43 The real MVP of the #TheGameAwards was flute guy The real MVP of the #TheGameAwards was flute guy https://t.co/CDZ0EhBRyv

Twitter user @BrunchnDragons even called Eustache the unsung hero of the awards night.

The latest incident showed how simple acts of ingenuity and talent can win the hearts of gamers. On a night when games like God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring won many awards, Pedro Eustache certainly won the same amount of hearts, if not more.

