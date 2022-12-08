Sodapoppin raises more than $115,000 during charity stream, gives away PC with RTX 4080 to viewer

On December 8, Twitch sensation Chance "Sodapoppin" hosted a charity livestream to raise funds for One True King's (OTK) Games For Love mission.

When the six-hour-long broadcast concluded, Sodapoppin revealed that he had raised a total of $115,085. He also gave away a flagship Starforge PC, which features an Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card along with an Intel Core i9-13900k processor.

Sodapoppin expresses gratitude to the community after raising more than $115,000 during the charity stream

As the One True King co-owner's most recent livestream concluded, he announced the winner of the giveaway, which included an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Nintendo World as well as Starforge Systems' Voyager Creator Pro PC.

In his signature style, Sodapoppin announced the winner in a joking manner:

"All right. The winner of Nintendo World plus PC, flight, hotel, and everything paid for, all-expenses is... Kepkeps. Loser 1234. I am so sorry. You have won nothing today. However, you can sleep peacefully, knowing that you helped a lot of kids in hospitals, as well as everyone else who didn't f***ing win. You got nothing. Thank you for supporting the charity today. It was a great stream!"

Timestamp: 06:44:13

The Austin, Texas-based streamer then revealed the total amount he had raised during the livestream:

"The total that we've raised is... $115,000, everyone! $115k! That is far more than I thought we'd get."

Going back to the giveaway, Sodapoppin clarified how the winner should claim their prize:

"So, Kepkeps, however the f**k you say your name... congratulations. Make sure you check your email. They're going to have; whatever email you used to donate, that email is where they're going to reach out to you, to contact all of your s**t, and get your s**t figured the f**k out. So yeah, that's important you do that."

The 28-year-old streamer expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the charitable effort and added:

"Again, everyone who donated, thank you! These are tax write-offs. So, if you're doing your taxes, you can write this s**t off. Make sure you let your people know. Unless you do your own taxes, in which case, you need to know. And thank you for supporting Games For Love. I had a lovely time. My hair is f***ing pink. Great day. Solid!"

Before wrapping up the livestream, Sodapoppin announced that other OTK members will also be hosting charity streams on their respective channels in the near future.

Fans react to the streamer raising more than $115,000 on livestream

The discussion thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had over 35 fan reactions, with several community members praising the streamer for raising an incredible amount during his livestream. Here's what they had to say:

Sodapoppin is one of the most popular Twitch streamers and is well-known for his extensive knowledge of the Feral Druid class in World of Warcraft. He currently boasts 8,823,484 followers, with over 19k viewers tuning in to watch his gaming livestreams on average.

