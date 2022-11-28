"Apparently there's levels" - Sodapoppin shares his experience of watching HasanAbi's livestreams

Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" appeared on his best friend and fellow Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol's" livestream on November 28. During a particular conversation, Sodapoppin mentioned watching political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" Twitch broadcasts and shared his experience.

The Austin, Texas-based content creator recalled how HasanAbi "gets mad" at his viewers on the livestream. He provided his take on how the latter voices his frustration and said:

"I don't know! But apparently, there's levels. I don't f***ing know. He's using words I don't even know what the f**k that even means!"

Sodapoppin and Nmplol talk about watching HasanAbi's livestreams

Sodapoppin shared his experience watching HasanAbi's Twitch content during a cooking broadcast on Nmplol's channel. He started the conversation by saying:

"The only time- I've watched Hasan's streams a couple of times, right? And I open it, and then, someone in chat says something that sounds completely reasonable. Right? But then, I see Hasan the way react to it."

The One True King (OTK) co-owner recalled how the Turkish-American personality "gets mad," and elaborated:

"Hasan gets so f***ing mad at this person. And the reason he gets mad is because he has already answered that person, or that type of question or statement 50,000 f***ing times!"

He further went on to say:

"So I'm sitting here like, 'Well, can you answer the question, Hasan?' But that's a good point that they made. But then he goes on a rant about how f***ing dumb they are. And I'm like, 'You know what? I am stupid. I'm just going to leave.'"

Timestamp: 03:09:01

The 28-year-old went on to say that HasanAbi's broadcasts have different "levels." Nmplol chimed in and opined:

"I've decided that I'm not ever going to have my own opinions anymore. I'm just going to agree with whatever Hasan says. So like, I'll send him like the voter card and I'd ask, 'Who do I vote for?' And I'll just check whatever box he tells me to."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the post attracted more than 890 upvotes and 155 fan reactions. Redditor u/TerrantulaX claimed to have witnessed a legendary two-hour stun lock:

Another community member stated that HasanAbi's conversation with one user occurs "too frequently," causing the broadcast to be disrupted:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Sodapoppin is one of the most well-known streaming personalities. He began broadcasting on Twitch when it was known as Justin.tv, and he currently has 8,823,395 followers.

Chance is a World of Warcraft content creator and has spent more than 2,700 hours playing the game. He has also streamed other popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5, Warcraft 3, and Dead by Daylight.

