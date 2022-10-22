Sodapoppin "loses it" while roleplaying as a WoW raider in GTA RP

Chance “Sodapoppin” may have put together the best GTA RP stream to date. After spending a few hours in the game, the streamer found himself in an internet cafe, sitting down in front of a computer. This wasn’t just any GTA RP though.

The streamer was also getting ready to raid in Classic WoW and put the two together into an amazing form of content. His character in GTA 5 was an MMO player, who was raiding with his guild in World of Warcraft.

He even shrank down his screen to fit the WoW media within the confines of the GTA PC monitor, or as close as he could get.

Sodapoppin changes how GTA RP is done by roleplaying as a WoW raider

(Clip begins at 4:44:47)

Not too long after getting to the internet cafe, Sodapoppin begins raging at someone in the world of GTA RP. This fits his personality as a livestreamer, as well as what the generic WoW player is expected to do on the internet.

“What? WHAT? WHY? Why are you hitting my desk?”

A character that resembled Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077 was banging on the desk and trying to get through, leading to an outburst from the content creator. Chance was not having any of the other player’s excuses, and started ranting.

“Dude. All right, I’m ready to raid. I’ve got like 80, I’ve got air pods in, I’ve got headphones on, in-game and out of game, I’m losing it! I just wanna, please, I wanna DPS.”

When told by someone in his guild that he should have been prepared, Chance briefly apologized and resumed setting up for his WoW raid. However, after that, Sodapoppin began setting things up.

Since the GTA RP monitor didn’t show an image, the Johnny Silverhand character “fixed” it for him while he was getting things set up. Before long, he would shrink his World of Warcraft screen so that stream viewers could see the GTA RP world, as well as the WoW raid. He got as close to fitting it in the GTA RP PC monitor as he possibly could.

The raid appeared to be going quite well, but within the world of GTA RP, the cops would show up and turn off the PC, so streamers couldn’t see the raid briefly. It was genuinely an interesting way to present a WoW raid within another game.

Reddit responds to Sodapoppin RPing a livestreamer in an online game

Some were simply confused by what they were seeing in the clip. However, Chance was indeed playing GTA RP as a livestreamer in a PC cafe, just to stream a WoW raid. On the other hand, some people were just confused about how it worked, perhaps thinking he was actually playing WoW via GTA RP.

This particular stream baffled some Redditors (Image LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

The original poster of this clip showed up later in the thread with another one. This was to show people how things were going in the raid, at this point. Chance was frustrated that his Feral Cat DPS had to briefly tank during an important fight.

Others were annoyed at how Sodapoppin’s mic peaks when he starts yelling or shouting, as the audio quality is not particularly good.

And since it’s World of Warcraft and Classic WoW at that, one user had to reference the classic WoW meme, Leroy Jenkins.

It is a pretty fantastic idea for a stream, and it could be something that will be emulated by other streamers in the future as a way to bring a different approach or visual style to their livestreams.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes