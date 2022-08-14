"If you have 50 viewers, give up” - Sodapoppin critiques Ninja’s masterclass workshop 

During the August 11, 2022 broadcast, popular Twitch streamer Sodapoppin sparked some intense debate with his claim regarding budding streamers.

While reviewing Ninja's controversial "How to become a streamer in 30 days" masterclass workshop, the OTK co-owner berated most of the information provided and suggested that those with less than 50 viewers on their Twitch channel should quit streaming altogether.

Back in March 2022, Ninja started out with his very own masterclass, which majorly focused on how to kick-start a successful streaming career for up-and-coming creators and that too, in just 30 days.

However, due to its high price, it was soon met with intense criticism from viewers and some prominent streamers, including Disguised Toast and Sodapoppin. In fact, the lattermost even claimed:

"If you have 50 viewers, give up.”

Sodapoppin takes a dig at Ninja's masterclass workshop and remains unconvinced of small streamers

Sodapoppin joins a long list of creators and high-profile streamers to criticize Ninja's teaching in his recently launched "How to Become a Streamer in 30 days" masterclass series.

The Twitch streamer posted a video on his official YouTube channel titled "Ninja's "Master Class" On Streaming Is A Joke" wherein he can be seen making fun of Ninja's teachings and revealing some brutal truths about the streaming landscape. Pointing out that it is difficult to grow on Twitch due to the saturation of different channels available on the purple platform, Soda lamented:

"I feel like in the 50-viewer section of Twitch, that might actually be how it works. I will also say, if you have 50 viewers, give up. Last night, I was trying to watch the ‘Just Chatting’ section. My computer started lagging by the time I scrolled down to streamers with less than 100 viewers."

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he further added:

"With how big Twitch is now, if I scroll down on the Just Chatting section, at some point I’m going to get a thumbnail with t*ts."

Revealing that he was also approached for hosting a masterclass workshop just like the Fortnite streamer, the OTK member noted:

"I have actually been approached to do something like this before. Big companies sees this they are like hey this will make a lot of money. Let's approach one of these streamers. They spammed every top streamer in their book but I guess Ninja probably like a mainstream market like the biggest streamer. I bet Ninja came up in the google search did it, ofcourse he is like the top pick and honestly I'm not surprised he did this. This is just a Ninja thing to do."

As one of the most formidable names in streaming, Sodapoppin’s views and suggestions on the platform are often considered prudent and insightful. However, his most recent claims have elicited a wave of backlash.

Similarly, with two notable Twitch creators berating the endeavor, Tyler's next comments on his masterclass series will be closely observed.

Social media reacts to the video

As expected, the video instantly went viral on YouTube, racking up over 143k views and hundreds of comments. While the majority of the comments seemed to agree with Soda, a handful argued that even 50 viewers are good for small, budding streamers.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Sodapoppin/YouTube)

Fans reaction Sodapoppin/YouTube)

Streaming is undoubtedly one of the most demanding careers, requiring a great level of dedication, time and patience. Amidst the rigors of this profession, it often demands hours of mental and physical investment to interact with viewers.

Despite all this, thousands of aspiring creators go live on their Twitch channel in hopes of making it big.

