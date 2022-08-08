“Ninja is a liar” - Disguised Toast hits back at Ninja for his 30-day Masterclass series

For the second time this week, popular Twitch streamer Disguised Toast berated Ninja's "How to become a streamer" masterclass series, before labeling the Fortnite sensation a "liar."

In March 2022, the streaming sensation launched his very own "How to be a streamer" masterclass workshop, which majorly focused on how to kick-start a streaming career from scratch and that too, in just 30 days. The much-criticised course is available to everyone for $180 USD per year.

However, due to its high price, many claimed the series was just a "cash grab" given the uncertainty surrounding its ambitious claims. With that being said, Offline TV member Disguised Toast recently expressed his feelings regarding the controversial course, condemning Ninja and his lessons:

"Ninja is a liar."

Disguised Toast mocks Ninja's "How to become a streamer" masterclass series

There is no denying that streaming requires a lot of effort, hard work and consistency. Amidst the rigors of this profession, it majorly involves intense interaction with viewers whilst creating good quality content. And that's precisely what streaming phenomenon Tyler "Ninja" tried to help with in his masterclass series.

During the August 7, 2022 broadcast, Disguised Toast opened up about how difficult and nerve-racking it can be for budding streamers to make it big in the streaming landscape. Attracting audiences to their streams in the initial phase has been a consistent struggle for a majority of aspiring creators.

Further diving deep into the matter, he stressed that a successful streaming career can never take off by "pressing the stream button.” He stated:

"Your streaming career will never ever start with you pressing the stream button. Ever, I promise you, your streaming career will not start with you pressing the stream button.”

More surprisingly, however, he instantly took the opportunity to hit back at the Materclass series provided by none other than Twitch legend Ninja:

“I know you paid 200 bucks for Ninja to tell you that. He’s lying to you. Ninja is a liar.”

Continuing his trail of thoughts, Toast provided his own set of suggestions on starting a streaming career:

"Your streaming career starts with either you starting a YouTube channel, you starting a TikTok channel or you being really good at a game of your choosing. Once you're good at either of those things [...] then you can start streaming."

Notably, this isn't the first time Toast has poked fun at Ninja for his masterclass lessons. On August 1, 2022, the former hilariously reacted to YouTuber Drew Gooden's rant about the cost of Ninja's course and its salient features.

As one of the most popular faces in the streaming landscape, Ninja's credibility and popularity can hardly be questioned. However, his method of disseminating advice through an online course has elicited a wave of backlash.

With two notable creators berating the endeavor, Ninja's next move will be closely observed.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul