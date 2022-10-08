"I didn't know": Sodapoppin did not know about his event at TwitchCon till official Twitter announcement

OTK member Thomas Chance Morris, aka Sodapoppin, revealed on yesterday's stream that his event at this year's NA TwitchCon differs from his initial expectations.

While looking through OTK's official Twitter posts, Chance told his audience that he had no idea about going "1v1" with fans at the event. In fact, he only realized the caveat after reading the official announcement on the organization's post. He revealed:

"I didn't know I was 1v1'ing anyone."

"That's what I proposed": Sodapoppin explains what he thought was going to happen at TwitchCon

As the first North American TwitchCon after the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Diego convention will be a hot bed for streaming enthusiasts as they travel from all over the globe to meet their favorite content creators. Either that or just to attend the biggest streamer-related gathering since the summer TwitchCon in Amsterdam.

Although Pokimane couldn't make it, big creators such as xQc, HasanAbi, and Kai Cenat have already been pulling immense crowds. Furthermore, the event is sure to be packed as tickets have already been sold out despite mandatory COVID restrictions such as vaccination certificates and mask requirements.

Streamed live on WANT TO 1v1 SODAPOPPIN? Now is your "chance"!! (lol)FRIDAY @ 12PM PSTCome test your skills in a variety of games against other fellow attendees & @Sodapoppintv himself!!Streamed live on twitch.tv/Sodapoppin WANT TO 1v1 SODAPOPPIN? Now is your "chance"!! (lol)📅 FRIDAY @ 12PM PST Come test your skills in a variety of games against other fellow attendees & @Sodapoppintv himself!! Streamed live on twitch.tv/Sodapoppin 😎 https://t.co/XZ2zcAYSMb

As a veteran Twitch streamer with a massive following, fans have been looking forward to meeting Sodapoppin. They were especially delighted to find out about the 1v1 challenge.

Touted as the Sodapoppin Razer Booth Challenge, participants will be able to go up against the OTK streamer in a head-to-head battle in multiple games such as Worms Ultimate and Gang Beasts.

However, as it turns out, the streamer was clueless about the event and explained that he had proposed something completely different. He revealed:

"I'm hosting a tournament for random viewers, people. And I'm gonna commentate and make fun of them. That's what I proposed. That's what I wanted to do."

Describing his original pitch, the streamer claimed that he just wanted to commentate and roast viewers who would play amongst each other. But unknowingly for him, the organizers changed it to him playing 1v1 matchups against the fans in various games.

The OTK co-owner felt that while he was willing to beat his fans at the event, it would be boring. He opined:

"But apparently now I'm gonna beat their as*. That's fine, but boring."

Fan reactions to the event and the clip

Fans were initially quite happy with the announcement, with many commenting on how they would beat him in games such as Valorant and Counter Strike.

Ray mønd @rajmondkk @OTKnetwork @Sodapoppintv @Razer Soda is VERY good at games. It's like he does nothing all day but play games, no wonder he got good. @OTKnetwork @Sodapoppintv @Razer Soda is VERY good at games. It's like he does nothing all day but play games, no wonder he got good.

Understandably, his chat was quite ecstatic after the streamer revealed that he'd no idea about the incident and spammed laugh emojis.

TwitchCon is the premier streamer convention organized and hosted by the Amazon-owned streaming platform. It attracts fans and streamers from all around the globe. Read more about the dates and how to watch it here.

