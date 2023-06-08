"I thought my old logs were a resume for that site" - Mizkif laughs at Adin Ross saying he is permanently banned on Kick

Popular Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has responded to Adin Ross' recent comments. For context, the latter shared his thoughts on the Twitch Branded Content controversy, saying that the platform is "done." He then claimed "every streamer" now wants to join Kick and revealed that Mizkif and Hasan "HasanAbi" are permanently banned from livestreaming on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform. Adin Ross said:

"There's two streamers that are banned from Kick. Mizkif, you can't come. You're not coming to Kick, bro. I'm sorry, you're not coming, bro! Me and Bruce (BruceDropEmOff), we don't want you here. You're not coming. That's first of all. F**k you! S**k a d**k!

On June 8, 2023, the Austin, Texas-based personality claimed that getting suspended on Kick is "pretty crazy" and called the platform "degenerate." He then laughed at Adin Ross' remarks and stated:

"Banned on Kick. That's pretty crazy to get banned on Kick, considering it's so degenerate. You've got to be pretty bad! They must have been way worse logs than I had before if you're getting banned off Kick. I must have been a serious problem. Honestly, I thought my old logs were, like, a resume for that site. I'm like, 'What the hell?!'"

Mizkif claims it's "okay" he got banned from Kick, says he respects Adin Ross' "wishes"

After making lighthearted comments about being banned from Kick, Mizkif stated that he was "okay" with the situation and that he respected Adin Ross' "wishes":

"No, it's all right, chat. It's okay we're banned from Kick. I do respect Adin. Mr. Adin, with his... with his wishes. I understand."

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) added that he did not want any problems with the controversial internet personality:

"I don't want any problems. I hope you understand. I don't want any problems with Mr. Adin himself. Mr. Ross. Don't want any problems! You don't want me there? I'm not going."

Matthew also praised Adin Ross, saying the Florida native "actually cares" about his recent livestreaming deal with Rumble:

"Actually a good dude. Shout out to Adin. Dude actually cares. Like, he doesn't want me to go on Kick because he knows I have a Rumble deal. Like, that's actually huge! Thank you, man! Like, he genuinely wants me to do well on Rumble. I appreciate that!"

Fans react to the streamer's address

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. Some community members wondered what Mizkif had done to warrant his ban on Kick. Meanwhile, one fan commented that Adin Ross was "trying to impress" his fans. Here's a snapshot of the most pertinent comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section sharing their thoughts on the streamer's address (Image via Jiminy Clipit/YouTube)

Mizkif was banned on Twitch as of June 8, 2023

Coincidentally, on June 8, 2023, the 28-year-old personality got banned on Twitch. According to the message displayed when accessing his account, Matthew was suspended after his channel was hit with a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strike.

