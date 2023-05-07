"16:38!" - xQc finally dethrones Forsen and sets a new Minecraft speedrunning record

On May 7, 2023, a new chapter unfolded in the epic rivalry between Felix "xQc" and Sebastian "Forsen," as the former successfully dethroned the latter by setting a new Minecraft speedrunning record. The French-Canadian personality shaved nearly two minutes off the record, setting a time of 16 minutes and 38 seconds. For context, Forsen defeated xQc on March 23, 2023, when he beat the survival game in 18 minutes and 10 seconds.

Overjoyed by the accomplishment, Felix exclaimed in delight and addressed the audience, saying:

"F**k! Yes! Yes! (The streamer starts smashing his table) Boom! 16:38! Oh, my god! I am him!"

A look into xQc's record-breaking Minecraft run

xQc's record-breaking Minecraft run occurred at the 10-hour mark of his broadcast when he spawned on an island. He chose to venture out into the ocean, where he discovered a ship containing 15 pieces of iron and more than enough food. When the former Overwatch pro saw this, he sensed that this could be "the run" and said:

"Oh, my god! This might be the run. This is actually kind of insane! That is so much food. What a good entry. I think it's literally by me."

He entered the Nether a few moments later and found a Bastion in less than three minutes. When xQc had gathered all the necessary materials, he began searching for a Fortress. Luckily, the structure was located only a few blocks away, and the streamer was able to exit the Nether in 12 minutes and 41 seconds.

Timestamp: 10:07:55

While searching for a Stronghold, the Ninjabrain Bot informed Felix that he had a 100% chance of finding one approximately 524 blocks away. After discovering an opening in the ocean, the Quebec native started digging and found the Ender Dragon Portal right away. He reached the final encounter 15 minutes into the run and killed the boss in 16 minutes and 38 seconds.

After celebrating the occasion, the 27-year-old personality explained why he did not pause the game, saying:

"Oh, my god! I thought I was going to blow up! Brother, I was shaking. Bro, I was shaking but I didn't want to pause and be a b**ch a** about it. Brother, brother! I was jittery but I didn't want to pause and f**king stall it out. I thought it would be a speedrun if I didn't and send it. I was ready to lose. Brother, I was ready to lose. I was ready to risk it all for this! And I did and I'm glad I did it."

Fans react to xQc defeating Forsen in Minecraft speedrun

Felix's victory over Forsen went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

At the time of writing, Forsen had not responded to xQc overtaking him. Some Redditors, however, speculated that the Swedish content creator would soon resume speedrunning Minecraft.

