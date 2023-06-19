Twitch streamer Quin69 gives himself a mullet on livestream, ends in a disaster

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" decided to cut his hair in front of thousands of viewers during a livestream on June 19, 2023. The content creator's antics began when he hosted a poll to determine whether he should cut his own hair or go to a professional hairdresser. As expected, most of his fanbase voted for the first choice, prompting the New Zealander to prepare for the haircut.

Quin69 opted for a mullet and spent some time watching YouTube tutorials. After cutting his bangs, the Twitch streamer looked at what his viewers had to say and was taken aback when they claimed he had seemingly ruined the back of his hair.

"That's already looking good": Quin69 on giving himself a mullet on livestream

Quintin was eight hours into his broadcast earlier today when Twitch chatters voted for him to cut his hair. He then began looking for YouTube tutorials on how to go about getting a mullet. A few moments later, the content creator was ready, asserting that his bangs were "all bad":

"I'm going full cam here. All right! So, I don't want to get hair all over my desk. This is going to be good enough. So, I'm thinking, like, what... all this front stuff has to come off, right? This is all bad. Doesn't matter what I do. All this is bad. Okay, I'm thinking all that s**t is terrible."

Timestamp: 08:38:35

Quin69 then began combing his hair to straighten it. Before initially using the scissors, he tied up his hair to create a mullet. At the 08:42-hour mark, the MMORPG streamer cut off his bangs. When he noticed what his audience was saying, he remarked:

"What?! Wait, how am I rigging the length of the back?! Wait, what do you mean? (The streamer opens his hair) Dude, that's already looking good! That's already looking good. Okay, what do I do with this hair, boys? Oh, it's going everywhere! Oh, f**k! It's all going over my chair, bro!"

The 32-year-old personality spent another 15 minutes trimming his hair. Here's a snapshot of his final look:

Twitch streamer Quintin showing off his fresh haircut (Image via Quin69/Twitch)

Fans react to the streamer's clip

A reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit featuring Quintin's new style attracted over a dozen responses. Here's what fans had to say:

Quin69 is a popular content creator who has been livestreaming on Twitch since 2014. He is best known for playing various multiplayer games like World of Warcraft, Path of Exile, and Diablo 4. He currently has 775,802 followers and averages over 16k viewers per stream.

