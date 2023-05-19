"Is this ruining my f**king brain?" - Controversial streamer Quin69 says he feels "yuck" after watching MrBeast help 1,000 deaf people hear again

During a livestream on May 18, 2023, controversial Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" decided to watch Jimmy "MrBeast's" viral video in which the latter helped 1,000 people deaf people hear again. Quin69 commented on the six-minute feature, claiming that he felt "yuck" while watching it. He added:

"I don't know. This is making me feel... I'm feeling yuck about watching this. Bro, I'm going to be honest. I don't like watching this. I don't like watching this! Is this ruining my f**king brain? Am I bricking my brain and your brains by watching this?"

Twitch streamer Quin69 goes off on MrBeast for his philanthropic endeavor while watching the latter's viral video

Quin69 wondered if watching MrBeast's video titled, 1,000 Deaf People Hear For The First Time was "ruining his brain." According to the New Zealander, the video progressed from providing deaf people with hearing aids to giving away money:

"Every second I watch this film, okay? This is supposed to be a hearing aids, and then it went from hearing aids to f**king giving away money. Now, it's just like, giving f**king children, like, f**king shopping sprees. F**king old men jet skis. It's like, what is it even about? They just could start running about like, 'Hey! You know we're doing a video on hearing aids? But let's start giving homeless person money! Let's make it rain on this homeless guy! Here we go! Who wants free s**t?!'"

Upon seeing MrBeast give a child a ticket to an upcoming basketball championship game and a woman a ticket to a Taylor Swift concert, Quin69 remarked:

"Oh, shut the f**k up! Oh! Shut the f**k up! Oh, my f**king god! Oh, f**k up! Oh, they even got the video there. You know, you'd like to go to a basketball game, but yeah, the condition is, you have to have a whole f**king MrBeast film crew guy come with you, video-taping your reaction, so that it can be made into content."

Quin69 clarified that MrBeast's efforts were "ultimately good." However, he claimed that the charitable endeavors were "sugar-coated":

"Ultimately, it's like, good, though! I do think that it makes him way more tacky and just s**t. Well, extra dog s**t. Am I crazy? Wouldn't it just be wholesome and nicer if they just went around helping people? That's why I'm getting, like, f**king casino vibes. It's why I'm getting, like, p*rn vibes. It's why I'm getting, like drug vibes. Because, they need to f**king sugar coat with some dog s**t. It's like, it's not good enough. You know?"

Fans react to the streamer's take

Quin69's take on MrBeast's video was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are a few of the most pertinent responses from the conversation thread:

Quin69 is a 32-year-old content creator who has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2016. He is best known for playing a variety of multiplayer games, such as World of Warcraft, Path of Exile, and Diablo 3. At the time of writing, he had 747,090 followers and averaged over 9,700 viewers per stream.

