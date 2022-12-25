Recapping Quin69's 2022: Twitch bans, controversial moments, and more

Popular Twitch content creator Quintin "Quin69's" streaming career reached new heights in 2022. Ever since joining the platform in 2016, the New Zealander garnered a total of 714,170 followers.

On the other hand, Quin69 is also considered by many to be one of the most controversial streamers of the year. He was banned from Twitch four times in total, with one of the suspensions being based on the internet personality's "hateful conduct."

This article will go over Quin69's streaming career in 2022 and some of his most viral livestreaming moments this year.

Looking into Quin69's controversies in 2022

1) Quin69's Twitch bans

The streamer's very first ban this year was recorded on January 14. He took to Twitter, stating that the livestreaming platform had banned him on the grounds of "hateful conduct."

An official statement from Twitch read:

"Reason: Hateful Conduct. Promoting, encouraging, or facilitating the discrimination or denigration of a group of people based on their protected characteristic."

Quintin stated that he would appeal the decision, claiming that he was "not a misogynist:"

Quin @quinrex I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.



obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women.obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. https://t.co/eraqqmy6JQ

The streamer's appeal was successful, as his 14-day suspension was reduced to a week-long ban:

Shortly after, his second ban arrived a month later, on February 17. He revealed that his manager had advised him not to reveal the decision for this ban, inferring that it was reportedly caused by alleged n*dity through the mediashare feature:

Quin @quinrex



my partner manager had advised me to not say why I was banned, but hooooly frick your theory's are cooked! it was literally just "exposed female nipples" for a couple of seconds during media share. update: looks like I'll be back streaming again tomorrow as usualmy partner manager had advised me to not say why I was banned, but hooooly frick your theory's are cooked! it was literally just "exposed female nipples" for a couple of seconds during media share. update: looks like I'll be back streaming again tomorrow as usual 😎my partner manager had advised me to not say why I was banned, but hooooly frick your theory's are cooked! it was literally just "exposed female nipples" for a couple of seconds during media share.

Quin received his third suspension on April 23, with the decision lasting two weeks this time. According to speculations, the influencer was banned because of some out-of-context clips in which he appeared to make misogynistic comments.

Three days later, the 32-year-old shared an email from Twitch, revealing that he had been banned from the platform "due to a mistake" on the latter's part. The ban was lifted, and the content creator resumed livestreaming the following day:

Quin @quinrex



Thankful to the trust & safety team for considering my ban appeal. I'll try to be more careful how I word things in the future so this doesn't happen again 🤞 11 days early!!! Streams resume tomorrow.Thankful to the trust & safety team for considering my ban appeal. I'll try to be more careful how I word things in the future so this doesn't happen again 11 days early!!! Streams resume tomorrow.Thankful to the trust & safety team for considering my ban appeal. I'll try to be more careful how I word things in the future so this doesn't happen again 😎🤞 https://t.co/Dva3NgaITM

2) Quin69 gets permanently banned from League of Legends

In addition to Twitch, Quin69 found himself in a peculiar position when he was permanently banned from Riot Games' popular MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game, League of Legends.

The catalyst for this decision can be traced back to an incident on March 31, 2022, when Quintin was banned from playing the competitive game for 14 days during a livestream:

To circumvent the suspension, the Wanganui native began playing on an alternate account. The next day, he revealed that the game's developers had permanently banned his account. He claimed that Riot Games was "literally turning a blind eye" to gamers who were abusing the report system:

"What is @RiotSupport up to lmao? Literally turning a blind eye to people abusing the report system & clearly breaking the rules in order to harass streamers. But then go out of there (their) way to permaban my temp (temporary) borrowed account? Do they just hate streamers?"

Quin @quinrex



but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? what is @RiotSupport up to lmao? literally turning a blind eye to people abusing the report system & clearly breaking the rules in order to harass streamers...but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? what is @RiotSupport up to lmao? literally turning a blind eye to people abusing the report system & clearly breaking the rules in order to harass streamers...but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? https://t.co/6C5H19Spdz

Later on, Quin69 shared an update from Riot Games, which stated that they "chose to uphold" the ban following a manual review of the incident:

Quin @quinrex UPDATE FROM RIOT LMFAO, I CAN'T UPDATE FROM RIOT LMFAO, I CAN'T 😂😂 https://t.co/gXQp1YTcQa

3) Other viral moments

This year, Quin69 devoted a significant amount of money and time into playing and streaming Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo Immortal. During a livestream on June 8, the Twitch streamer revealed that he had spent NZD $10,000 in-game and had failed to obtain the highly coveted 5-Star Gems. He voiced his sentiments by loudly exclaiming and saying:

"Look at that. Look at that! Hey guys, look! That's right, b**tch! I spent NZD $10,000. I have spent NZD $10,000 and got nothing! I spent $10,000 and got nothing! Yes, dude! F**k yes! That's what I'm f***ing talking about! This is a great game! F***ing amazing!"

In another instance, Quin69 had a "meltdown" while playing Terraria. Stating that he would not die in the game, he challenged his viewers and even raised the stakes by wagering 100 Twitch Prime subscribers.

Shortly after, the content creator was hilariously killed by a Ghost in the game and regretted his decision.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes