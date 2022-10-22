"What the f**k!": Quin69 makes bet with his chat for 100 gifted subs, immediately regrets his decision

Quintin “Quin69” recently took to playing some Terraria on his Twitch channel, but one of his runs ended in a disaster. The streamer was convinced that he was going to get to the hard mode of Terraria in this run, considering things had gone so well.

He was so sure of his upcoming success that he put 100 gifted subs on the line. Unfortunately, Murphy’s Law kicked in, and Quin69 immediately died, losing the bet he so boldly made.

He exclaimed:

“What the f**k, what the f**k, what the f**k, what the f**k, what the f**k! Ahhh!”

Warning: The following clips contain explicit language

A Ghost appeared on the screen and began attacking Quin69’s character

(Clip begins at 4:31:02)

Quintin had been playing Terraria for several hours and had accrued 72 deaths in the game up until this point. But he was feeling incredibly confident as he climbed up a mining shaft, picking away at the earth.

He said:

“This is actually the run.”

He continued to climb higher, and higher, while several fans began to spam “Copium” emotes. Copium, for those unaware, is a portmanteau of “Cope” and “Opium” used to describe taking a drug to handle loss in a video game.

Quin69 was really excited about his progress and made the bet at this point. He was certain that this was going to be the run and put his money where his mouth was.

He stated:

“Do you know what chat? This is so much the run, 100 gifted subs if I don’t make it to hard mode. That’s right. 100 gifted subs, if I don’t get to hard mode right now.”

It took under five seconds for things to go completely off the rails. As if on cue, a Ghost appeared on the screen, and immediately began attacking Quin69’s character.

He screamed:

“What the f**k?!”

Quintin began hitting his desk in frustration, becoming so wound up that he slid out of his chair. Screaming and wailing, he popped up on camera again, only to slide back out of the frame. Since his settings involve deleting the world on death, he would have to start all over again.

It took several moments for the Twitch streamer to compose himself and get back to streaming. Regardless, it was a moment that his fans appreciated and immediately clipped.

Reddit responds to Quin69’s meltdown on Twitch

Quite a few users loved the content and seemed to find a sense of joy in the Twitch streamer’s suffering in Terraria. Others remarked on some of his other content that was enjoyable to watch, such as his performance in Valheim.

The timing of the streamer's wager was something many on Reddit appreciated. One user suggested stand-up comedy, while others were just glad that he delivered in terms of content yet again. It was, without a doubt, an incredibly comedic moment.

Another Redditor would point out that right before this clip, Quin was berating his chat for forcing him to keep to his self-imposed rule of world deletion on death.

A response on Reddit’s LiveStreamFails wasn’t sure if this was overreacting or not, leading to a few responses. Some said that the more he dies, the more he overdoes it, but another response said that it was just rage, and offered a clip as potential proof.

Regardless, it was a very comical moment in Quin69’s Terraria adventures, and he continued grinding the game for a few more hours after this fateful defeat.

