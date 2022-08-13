Quin69 gets trolled by Path of Exile devs in the  most hilarious way

In a recent livestream, streamer Quintin "Quin69" was looking at the latest Path of Exile announcement. While the streamer was speaking about ExileCon and Diablo 4, a viewer informed him that he was being roasted during the Path of Exile announcement. His Twitch chat exploded with laughter as the streamer realized what had happened.

It turned into quite a hilarious moment for both the streamer's fanbase and for any Path of Exile player who caught the sneaky dig at Quin.

Quin69’s height gets trolled by Path of Exile developers

(Clip begins at 7:43:38)

Upon reading the viewer's message, the confused New Zealand native initially stated:

“Wait, where did I get roasted?”

A few viewers pointed out to Quin69 that Grinding Gear Games, creators of Path of Exile, subtly trolled the action RPG streamer in a rather comical fashion. One user said that it was visible on a background monitor, as another asked the streamer to look at the screen in the background.

“Really bro?! Okay dude, really.”

Quin69 then took a screenshot of the background image and opened it in Microsoft Paint for a closer look. Although quite blurry, it appeared to be a photo of the Twitch streamer standing between two of the game's developers, who towered over him. Initially surprised, the distraught streamer exclaimed:

“Really! Wow, dude, what the f**k is this?”

The streamer has been trolled for his height before, with several users in his chat immediately calling him short as he pulled up the image. However, Quin did laugh at the developers' sneaky troll while continuing to talk about the image.

“Dude, I tried to zoom in on the screen! I’m like, ‘What’s happening on that screen, looks like I can see gameplay there, what the f**k’s this?”

Unfortunately for Quin69, it was not leaked gameplay of the upcoming update for Path of Exile, but an image where he appears significantly shorter than the developers. Though likely all in good fun, the developers made sure they took a playful shot at the streamer in their latest video.

“B**tch motherf**ker! This is the guy who, whoever did this is the same guy who gave Cleave +2 radius! Let’s be real!”

Fortunately, the content creator took the situation in stride, but his loyal viewers absolutely loved the fact that the Grinding Gear Games developers trolled Quin in such a subtle manner.

Reddit offers comical context for the trolling by Path of Exile developers

The original poster of the clip also offered context, for those that weren’t present during the livestream. During a new Path of Exile League reveal, one of the company's employees kept an image of Quin69, Octavian, and RaizQT open on a monitor in the background.

The image in the stream comes across as very blurry, and when asked if the image was edited, one Redditor stated that it had not been modified. Furthermore, the response also linked the tweet with the image exactly as it appeared on social media.

Another viewer pointed out that the developers were standing on their toes, while Quin bent his knees to further lean into the joke.

Quin69’s height is always a hilarious topic during his livestreams, where many spam the entertaining “5’6”” emote, despite the streamer's constant exclamations that he's 5’9”. This particular moment was certainly hilarious for his chat, where he was indirectly trolled in front of the entire Path of Exile fanbase.

