How to download Path of Exile from Epic Games Store & Steam for free: Step-by-step guide and tips

Path of Exile is a free to play role-playing action videogame developed by Grinding Gear Games. It is an old title which was released on PC and macOS on 23rd October 2013.

Path of Exile later received a PS4 (March 2019) and Xbox One (August 2017) version. It a small yet addictive offering which is quite popular in the gaming community.

If you're looking for a way to make your build sparkling with new colours, check out the new Transcendence Herald Effect. This new microtransaction replaces the standard effect of your Herald Skill Gems with iridescent ones.https://t.co/W2K8QwNbUj pic.twitter.com/JYnyKSQpkb — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) September 23, 2020

Also read: Opinion: 3 best PlayStation 5 launch titles

Path of Exile may almost be seven years old, but it still receives updates and new content. This game has received a very positive remark from Steam reviews as well, and is available for free on many platforms.

We will talk about the steps to download this title from Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Path of Exile: Heist launches on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 tomorrow! In this post we've gathered information about the launch as well as other news our console players should know before the launch. https://t.co/0QSPRN0yl7 pic.twitter.com/ePFYHYcKVf — Path of Exile (@pathofexile) September 22, 2020

How to download Path of Exile for free from Epic Games Store

Follow the steps below to download this game on your PC.

Advertisement

1) Register on the Epic Games Store

You need to have an account on the Epic Games Store. You can either fill in the required details or sign up with Google, Facebook, etc.

Register on the Epic Games website

2) Enable Two-Factor Authentication on your account

After logging in to your account, go to the Password and Security section that will appear on the left side of the screen. Scroll down and enable the Two-Factor Authentication via Email, SMS or the Authenticator App.

Also read: Xbox Series X and Series S price in India officially announced

Enable Two-Factor Authentication

3) Download the Epic Games Launcher

Download link: https://bit.ly/3btPY2R

After the above step, click on the Get Epic Games button on the top-right corner of the website to download the Epic Games Launcher. You can also download the same from the link mentioned above.

Download the Epic Games Launcher

4) Go to the Epic Games Store

After you are done downloading the Epic Games Launcher, open it and go to Epic Games Store. It is located in the left menu with a label Store.

Image Credits: Epic Games Store

Scroll down to the Free to play section located below Free Games. There, you can find Path of Exile. Click on the game image, and you will be prompted to the its page, where you can click on Get Now and complete the free transaction.

Image Credits: Epic Games Store

5) Go to the Library

Path of Exile will be added to your library, and you can download it whenever you want, as all titles are available for a lifetime once they are claimed.

Also read: PS5: List of games to be released on PS5 at launch

To start your download, click on the Library tab present on the left menu of the Epic Games Launcher. Click on the Path of Exile image, and choose the installation drive and folder before clicking on OK.

Image Credits: Epic Games Store

Go to Download to monitor download status

You can monitor the download status by going to the download option situated at the bottom left menu in the Epic Launcher.

Image Credits: Epic Games Launcher

Also read: 'Sony will have more PS5 units ready for sale than they had PS4 units in 2013': PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan

How to download Path of Exile for free from Steam

To download the game, follows the steps below.

1) Register on Steam

To download any game from Steam, you must have a Steam account. You can register for a new account from here, or use a pre-existing account.

Image Credits: Steam

2) Download and install Steam Launcher

To download and play a game from Steam, you must have the Steam Launcher. You can download it from the official Steam website.

(After it installs, log in to your Steam account created in Step 1 or a pre-existing account).

Also read: Spider-Man: Miles Morales ultimate launch edition contents, game size, and more

Image Credits: Steam

3) Open the Steam Launcher and search for your game

Open the Steam Launcher and search for Path of Exile. Click on the image of the game, and you will be taken to the game page.

Image Credits: Steam Launcher

4.) Download and play the game

Click on Play Game to add it to your Steam Library. Unlike Epic Games Store, when you add a game to your Steam Library, it starts downloading at the default location.

Image Credits: Steam Launcher

Steam describes the plot of Path of Exile as follows:

"You are an Exile, struggling to survive on the dark continent of Wraeclast, as you fight to earn power that will allow you to exact your revenge against those who wronged you. Created by hardcore gamers, Path of Exile is an online Action RPG set in a dark fantasy world. With a focus on visceral action combat, powerful items and deep character customization, Path of Exile is completely free and will never be pay-to-win."

Also read: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC predicted system requirements