How to download Path of Exile from Epic Games Store & Steam for free: Step-by-step guide and tips

Path of Exile is a free to play role-playing action videogame developed by Grinding Gear Games. It is an old title which was released on PC and macOS on 23rd October 2013.
Path of Exile later received a PS4 (March 2019) and Xbox One (August 2017) version. It a small yet addictive offering which is quite popular in the gaming community.
Path of Exile may almost be seven years old, but it still receives updates and new content. This game has received a very positive remark from Steam reviews as well, and is available for free on many platforms.
We will talk about the steps to download this title from Steam and the Epic Games Store.
How to download Path of Exile for free from Epic Games Store
Follow the steps below to download this game on your PC.
1) Register on the Epic Games Store
You need to have an account on the Epic Games Store. You can either fill in the required details or sign up with Google, Facebook, etc.
2) Enable Two-Factor Authentication on your account
After logging in to your account, go to the Password and Security section that will appear on the left side of the screen. Scroll down and enable the Two-Factor Authentication via Email, SMS or the Authenticator App.
3) Download the Epic Games Launcher
Download link: https://bit.ly/3btPY2R
After the above step, click on the Get Epic Games button on the top-right corner of the website to download the Epic Games Launcher. You can also download the same from the link mentioned above.
4) Go to the Epic Games Store
After you are done downloading the Epic Games Launcher, open it and go to Epic Games Store. It is located in the left menu with a label Store.
Scroll down to the Free to play section located below Free Games. There, you can find Path of Exile. Click on the game image, and you will be prompted to the its page, where you can click on Get Now and complete the free transaction.
5) Go to the Library
Path of Exile will be added to your library, and you can download it whenever you want, as all titles are available for a lifetime once they are claimed.
To start your download, click on the Library tab present on the left menu of the Epic Games Launcher. Click on the Path of Exile image, and choose the installation drive and folder before clicking on OK.
Go to Download to monitor download status
You can monitor the download status by going to the download option situated at the bottom left menu in the Epic Launcher.
How to download Path of Exile for free from Steam
To download the game, follows the steps below.
1) Register on Steam
To download any game from Steam, you must have a Steam account. You can register for a new account from here, or use a pre-existing account.
2) Download and install Steam Launcher
To download and play a game from Steam, you must have the Steam Launcher. You can download it from the official Steam website.
(After it installs, log in to your Steam account created in Step 1 or a pre-existing account).
3) Open the Steam Launcher and search for your game
Open the Steam Launcher and search for Path of Exile. Click on the image of the game, and you will be taken to the game page.
4.) Download and play the game
Click on Play Game to add it to your Steam Library. Unlike Epic Games Store, when you add a game to your Steam Library, it starts downloading at the default location.
Steam describes the plot of Path of Exile as follows:
"You are an Exile, struggling to survive on the dark continent of Wraeclast, as you fight to earn power that will allow you to exact your revenge against those who wronged you. Created by hardcore gamers, Path of Exile is an online Action RPG set in a dark fantasy world. With a focus on visceral action combat, powerful items and deep character customization, Path of Exile is completely free and will never be pay-to-win."
Also read: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC predicted system requirements