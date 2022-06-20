Watch: Twitch streamer Quin69 deletes his 5 Star Legendary Gem after spending NZD $25,000

Quintin "Quin69" is a 31-year-old professional gamer and Twitch streamer from New Zealand. Quin was recently in the news for spending thousands of dollars on a 5-star Legendary Gem in Diablo Immortal. During his latest livestream, the pro gamer used the costly gem to upgrade a 1-star, leaving fans and Diablo gamers stunned.

Quin was formally a member of Online Performers Group, an online managerial organization. Presently, he streams various games on Twitch, including Path of Exile and the newly launched free-to-play multiplayer online action game, Diablo Immortal.

Since early June, the Kiwi streamer has spent tens of thousands of dollars to acquire a 5-star legendary gem. It wasn't until he had splashed nearly 25 thousand dollars by June 19 that he got the desired gem.

Quin69 uses his Legendary Gem to upgrade a 1-star in-game class

Collecting and consuming any Legendary gems is the best way to upgrade the character class in Diablo Immortal. Over the past few weeks, Quin has been relentlessly spending money to procure a 5-star gem on the newly launched F2P multiplayer game.

Although Legendary Gems can be acquired by participating in Elder Rifts using Legendary Crests, a quicker but more expensive way to collect them is by purchasing Eternal Legendary Crests for 160 Eternal Orbs. Quin69 later calculated in a stream that he had spent nearly 25,000 NZ Dollars to acquire a 5-star gem.

In an astonishing clip uploaded to the streamers' subreddit page, r/LivestreamFail, by user u/trumanr9, the New Zealander was seen upgrading a 1-star-rated gem called 'Chained Death.' He briefly scrolled through his inventory and shockingly selected the 5-star-rated Legendary Gem, 'Echoing Shade,' to upgrade a one-star, even though he was spending excess 'energy.'

In the surprising clip, Quin69 goes on to say:

"I'm gonna put a five-star into a one-star right now. It's a 25,000-dollar gem. A 25,000 dollar gem, chat."

Timestamp: 3:40:39

After a short pause, he finally did the unthinkable and spent the 5-star rated gem for which he spent thousands of real-life currency. His reaction was even hilarious as he sunk into his gaming chair after a long screeching sound indicating his agony. He added:

"Oh my god! Why did I do that?! Why did I do that?! That was not worth it, bro. Oh f*** oh! It's gone. It no longer exists."

He later went on to delete the game, although he kept Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 even as he felt that the latter installment was also on 'thin ice.'

Check out some of the crazy reactions from fans

Fans were naturally taken aback but found the whole action to be entertaining. Quin69's reaction garnered attention across Reddit pages and the Diablo gaming community as well. These are some of the things the fans said about the Kiwi's reckless decision:

Quin regularly streams on his Twitch channel named Quin69, where he has gathered over 650 thousand followers. He is presently streaming a walkthrough of the horror game 'The Quarry' from publisher 2K Games.

