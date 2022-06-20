The Quarry: All collectibles that can be found in Chapter 1

Supermassive Games' latest collaboration comes with 2K Games. The result is The Quarry, a campy teenage horror that is a culmination of the studios' past works in the genre. It is yet another narrative-driven adventure that relies on the atmosphere and delivers a cinematic experience, even in the co-op.

In addition to portraying a varied cast of controllable characters, the thrilling horror offers a variety of collectibles to find. These are littered throughout the game's many levels and are of a few different kinds. Here are all the collectibles waiting to be discovered in Chapter 1.

The Quarry Chapter 1 collectibles: Tarot Card, Evidence, and Clues

Chapter 1 features seven collectibles in all. They are as follows:

1 Tarot Card

1 Evidence

5 Clues

It is also interesting to note that none of these items are tied to decision-making. Nor are they easily missable. As such, players can take their time going at their own pace through Chapter 1.

1) Clue #1: Hunting Notice location

Please take note (Image via The Quarry)

This, including the next two collectibles, can be grabbed when playing as Jacob. Arriving at Hacket's Quarry, players can take control of him after talking with Kaitlyn and begin checking out his surroundings. The first collectible is the Hunting notice outside the lodge. It is located near the green car, and Jacob can approach the fence to look at it.

2) Clue #2: Camp Plaque location

Welcome to camp (Image via The Quarry)

Climbing up the stairs to the lodge, the Camp Plaque clue is to the left of the main door. Interact with it to add it to the collection.

3) Tarot Card: Temperance location

Right there (Image via The Quarry)

Only one Tarot Card can be found in this chapter. It is located inside the lodge. As Jacob, take left from the main door and arrive at a window. Enter through it and head towards the kitchen. Entering the area shifts the camera view to highlight a card resting against the cooking pots on the left. This is the Temperance Tarot Card.

One thing to note is that players will also be faced with a choice when sabotaging the car next. Choose to keep the rotor arm - this is a required choice for getting one of the collectibles in Chapter 3

4) Clue #3: Newspaper Headline Scrap location

Curious indeed (Image via The Quarry)

Here onwards, players will assume control of Abigail. This first clue as her requires her to break into the cabin in search of her bags. Walking down the room, there will be a piece of paper lying down on the floor. Interact with it to acquire the Newspaper Scrap clue.

5) Clue #4: Camp Song Recording location

A blaring annoyance (Image via The Quarry)

After heading out of the cabin, go to the courtyard. Find cabin 08. On the stairs, there will be a tape player sitting next to it. Interact with it to get the Camp Song Recording.

6) Evidence: Empty Vial location

Hidden up atop (Image via The Quarry)

This requires heading to a large tree in the center of the camp. The said tree also has an etching on its bark. Interact to trigger a cutscene where Abigail reaches her hand towards the top to grab a vial. This Empty Vial is the only Evidence-type collectible in this chapter.

7) Clue #5: Information Signpost clue location

Where does it lead? (Image via The Quarry)

The signpost is located near the tree with the Empty Vial. Simply head towards it and check it out to add it to the list.

Also, do check out our collectibles guide for the previous Prologue for your completionist needs.

