GTA 5 Online collectibles list and locations in 2022

GTA Online has a vast number of collectibles that are completely separate from the ones found in GTA 5. While hunting for collectibles may sound like a waste of time to some players, it is in fact a good way for beginners to earn money.

In addition, there are many interesting outfits to unlock by acquiring these collectibles. This article provides a complete list of all currently available collectibles in GTA Online, with links to detailed maps.

Every GTA Online collectible listed with high-resolution maps

Stunt Jumps

Stunt Jumps are a collectable from prior GTA games that have returned. Players must simply leap over gaps in various locations all over San Andreas.

Number: 50

Rewards: None

High-resolution map (via fatfatlama/Reddit)

Playing Cards

The Diamond Casino & Resort update introduced a new sort of collectible called Playing Cards.

Number: 54

Rewards:

High Roller Outfit

Chips (66,650 in total) and RP

New deck of playing cards on the private table inside the Master Penthouse

New decoration for Master Penthouse

Cardenas Poncho for Red Dead Online

High-resolution map (via m_m_trampblack/Reddit)

Action Figures

Action figures of Republican Space Rangers, Impotent Rage, Princess Robot Bubblegum, Aliens, and Monkeys were also introduced alongside The Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Number: 100

Rewards:

$1000 and 1000 RP (per Action Figure)

Impotent Rage outfit

New haircut

Additional $50,000 bonus

High-resolution map (via kellybrownstewart/Reddit)

Peyote Plants

Peyote Plants are a seasonal collectible that allows players to transform into an animal for a brief period. Rockstar only activates these collectibles in the game during certain events.

Number: Up to 76

Rewards: 5000 RP for each hallucination

High-resolution map (via NeedForMadnessAuto/Reddit)

Signal Jammers

Signal Jammers were released along with The Diamond Casino Heist DLC as destroyables.

Number: 50

Rewards:

$2000 for each jammer disabled

$50,000 bonus

Avi Schwartzman as Support Crew for The Diamond Casino Heist

High-resolution map (via Necronomicron/Reddit)

Movie Props

Movie Props are a rather easy collectible that players should get for Solomon Richards.

Number: 10

Rewards:

$10,000 per prop

$50,000 bonus

The Space Interloper outfit

High-resolution map (via Mackofi/Reddit)

Hidden Caches

These are underwater collectibles whose locations are reset daily. Hence, it's hard to find a map of all locations, but it isn't needed that much. GTA Online players simply need to enter a submarine and turn on their radar, and all hidden caches for the day will be revealed on the map.

Number: 10

Rewards: $7,500 and 500 RP per Cache

No map available

Treasure Chests

Treasure Chests were added as part of The Cayo Perico Heist, and two Treasure Chests can be found every day on the island of Cayo Perico.

Number: 19 in total

Rewards: $15,000 and 1,000 RP per chest

High-resolution map (via space-potatoes/Reddit)

Shipwrecks

Shipwrecks were added as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC. One Shipwreck can be found every day among 30 possible locations across the coastline of San Andreas.

Number: 30

Rewards:

$20,000 and 2000 RP per shipwreck

The Frontier outfit for collecting seven shipwrecks

High-resolution map (via Johnnyg5150/Reddit)

Note: The images were all uploaded by GTA Online Redditors at r/gtaonline. For a highly detailed interactive map, players should visit this link.

