The Quarry - All collectibles that can be found in the Prologue

The latest horror experience from Supermassive Games is The Quarry. Published by 2K Games and released earlier this month on PCs and consoles, it is a familiar romp for fans of the UK-based developer known for its PS4-exclusive Until Dawn. Offering an exciting and spooky narrative, players will once again be thrust into a linear campaign with QTE segments and decision-making.

It also features a host of collectibles for players to uncover while exploring each level. Many of these can be missable due to the game sneakily hiding them out of sight. Here's the complete guide to all collectibles featured in the Prologue of the cinematic horror game.

The Quarry's Prologue features a small but decent number of collectibles to find

In total, there are five items to discover in the starting section of the game. These include:

4 clues

1 Tarot Card

Here's how to find them all.

1) Tarot Card: The Fool location

The first Tarot, The Fool (Image via The Quarry)

After the car accident, where Laura and her boyfriend Max are left stranded in the woods, the former decides to go exploring on her own. One of the paths encountered will veer from both to the left and right. Take a left and move forward. This shifts the camera's perspective, highlighting the first Tarot Card players will come across: The Fool. Highlighted by an orange glow, it is hard to miss.

2) Clue #1: Harem Scarum Poster location

The spooky poster (Image via The Quarry)

This one is just past the Tarot Card location. As Laura moves further in, a prompt will appear next to a tree. Go closer and interact with it to discover the Harum Scarum poster.

3) Clue #2: Escapology Trunk location

What's in the trunk? (Image via The Quarry)

To find the Escapology Trunk, take a right after the poster, follow it, then take a left in the next fork. This leads to a dead-end where the trunk lies. Interact with it to unlock the clue.

4) Clue #3: Broken Cage location

Broken and forgotten (Image via The Quarry)

Go back to the fork that led to the Escapology Trunk. Take a right this time around. This leads to a bunch of debris on the ground. Is it some sort of circus from the past, perhaps? Regardless, interact with the orange cage to unlock it.

5) Clue #4: Bloodied Collar location

Bloody indeed (Image via The Quarry)

The final clue for the Prologue is a Bloodied Collar. After reaching Hackett's Quarry, Laura unlocks the storm shelter under the assumption that someone is there. Walking further in with Max, she encounters a collar with bloodstains. Additionally, it has the name "Ian" etched into it.

What is The Quarry about?

Developed by a team with significant experience making narrative-driven horror games, it tells a teen slasher-inspired story. With a wide range of characters (nine of them, in fact) and cheesy personas, it perfectly captures the 80s campy horror movie vibe.

The narrative features a group of teenagers who team up for a final summer camp party. Of course, things head south when unknown creatures stalk them.

Players will control various characters throughout the story, each making their way through set pieces. These involve exploration, dialogue, QTE (quick time event) sections, and choices to make. There are multiple endings as well, from all characters dying to none of them - and everything in between. This adds a lot of replay value to the game, especially since it also features co-op.

What do the collectibles do?

The clues flesh out the background of The Quarry. Tarot Cards, meanwhile, have a more involved focus. Players can use them to turn into a fortune teller at the end of each chapter. This grants access to visions that showcase events concerning certain players that will occur in the future, granting players insight into how to proceed.

