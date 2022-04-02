5 horror games that were disappointing

While horror films can be absorbing, nothing compares to the sensation of playing a superb horror game. As the player controls the character, they truly feel as though they are in the terrifying scenario that the character is in. However, just as good games may be entertaining for a variety of reasons, terrible games can similarly be quite frustrating.

Horror-themed video games may be just as exhilarating as the latest horror film in cinemas when executed correctly. However, the games below demonstrate what happens when a game attempts to be frightening and fails badly. With horrible pace, disappointing gameplay and corny scenes, these are five of the most disappointing horror games.

5 horror games that were quite disappointing

5) Amy

Publisher: Lexis Numérique

Lexis Numérique Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Amy is an excruciatingly unpleasant game to play. Players take on the role of Lana, a woman responsible for Amy, a strange young child with unusual abilities. Any interest that gamers may initially have in the narrative vanishes quickly when they realize how difficult it is to play with poor controls and illogical puzzle design.

In fact, Amy has the sense of an unfinished game, with clipping and errors present almost everywhere. These issues lead to a slew of inescapable deaths at the hands of horrible monsters, as well as the possible flinging of a controller across the room in frustration.

4) BlackSoul

Publisher: Vita Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

When Resident Evil and Silent Hill first came out, all horror game enthusiasts liked them, but gamers enjoyed them regardless of the gameplay. These games were quite innovative at the time, but have certainly come a long way since the days of clumsy tank controls and fixed camera angles that made it difficult to view the action.

For some strange reason, BlackSoul seems to aspire to emulate that annoyingly bad gameplay. While the same old vibe is reproduced accurately, it doesn't make it any more enjoyable to play by modern standards. Furthermore, the fact that BlackSoul has strange characters and a vapid storyline solidifies its position as a bad horror game.

3) Druuna: Morbus Gravis

Publisher: Microïds

Platform: Microsoft Windows

The game has a braless protagonist with ample proportions and a slew of slimy, disgusting creatures. It starts out intriguing, with a narrative that, in the proper hands, could possibly result in a good gaming experience. Unfortunately, Druuna's creators lack those skills.

The main protagonist is in a coma, and it is the players' task to enter her head and retrieve her memories in order to bring her back to life. However, issues with the game arise soon enough. The controls are extremely clumsy, the acting is hysterical, and the game's good puzzles are few and far apart from each other. From beginning to end, this game feels like a mess.

In general, poor controls, a badly designed interface, time constraints, unappealing visuals, an annoying soundtrack, and one of the worst save-game mechanisms ever designed, hamper the game significantly.

2) Friday the 13th (NES)

Publisher: LJN

Platform: Nintendo Entertainment System

Although Jason Voorhees is one of the horror genre's most iconic symbols, even a revived walking killing machine couldn't make this game scarier. Even by NES standards, Friday the 13th is insanely challenging, but the issue is that it's challenging in a flawed way.

Hits that can't be avoided, foolish weaponry, and perplexing foes guarantee that the player's gang of youngsters will die extremely quickly. If they someow manage to survive that, Jason will most likely emerge and murder them.

1) Alone in the Dark: Illumination

Publishers: Atari, Atari SA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Alone in the Dark: Illumination is the newest, worst, and most likely final edition of a video game series that began in 1992 and continues to this very day. Only the original trilogy, as well as the Dreamcast and PlayStation versions of Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, have received positive reviews, scoring higher than a 70 on Metacritic.

Alone in the Dark: Illumination received some praise from critics for having intriguing ideas, but it didn't help much, as it was panned for failing to deliver on those ideas, and then panned further for being released in such a terrible form.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S