Can you infect all characters in The Quarry?

The Quarry is the latest in a long line of interactive storytelling experiences inspired by the success of Until Dawn. The game features intense horror and decision-making gameplay that requires a sharp eye to keep all the characters alive and well.

Conversely, players could also choose not to keep their playable campers healthy. Werewolves abound at Hackett's Quarry, and characters can be turned under the right circumstances. Players may have noticed the Blood Pact achievement, which requires infecting every character. After the first couple of runs, it may not seem possible, but it is.

Infecting every character in The Quarry

Yes, a single run in The Quarry can see all nine camp counselors become lycanthropes. This requires some intentional decisions and a few deliberately failed quick-time events, but it can be done with the right plan.

To get a player infected, they simply have to get bitten by a werewolf. This will be considerably easier for some of the counselors than it will be for others.

Laura and Max get infected as part of The Quarry's story, so that's two out of nine checked off the list right away. These two counselors will be the easiest part of the challenge.

Abi will be forced to run from a werewolf during Chapter 3, prompting a tense QTE sequence. Simply fail each QTE and fall prey to the werewolf. She'll get bitten and survive.

Emma can be infected in Chapter 4 or Chapter 6. For the former, when chased back to the cabin by a werewolf, choose to block the door rather than going to the trap door. Fail every QTE and Emma will be bitten.

Emma can also leave the fireworks in the safe in Chapter 2 and not pick them up from the fire pit in Chapter 6. Without fireworks, she will be bitten while running from the werewolf in Chapter 6.

Dylan takes a bit of setup to get infected. In Chapter 1, help Emma break into the cabin. If this is done, in Chapter 5, Dylan will be in the radio hut when a werewolf attacks, leading to him being bitten. Don't amputate Dylan's hand, leave him infected. He'll live.

Jacob has to avoid werewolf blood in Chapter 3 to get infected in Chapter 6. Once Jacob escapes the snare in Chapter 3, choose to throw dirt in the hunter's face. This will allow him to run away without the blood. Then just fail the QTEs in Chapter 6 to get bitten.

Ryan is fairly easy because Laura offers to infect him to save his life. After he gets stabbed in Chapter 9, let Laura bite Ryan and don't pull away.

Kaitlyn is the toughest counselor to get infected. In Chapter 9, Dylan must warn her of the approaching Werewolf. Successfully do the QTE that follows. After that, smash the car and fail that QTE. This will result in Kaitlyn being bitten.

To get the achievement, all counselors at The Quarry must be infected at once. Luckily, The Quarry lets players get out alive, even after they're infected, just by shooting Silas at the end of the game.

