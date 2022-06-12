How to let Max survive in The Quarry

Max, played by Skyler Gisondo, is a character present at the very start of The Quarry. He and Laura are on the road, driving to their summer camp destination. And he, as one of the opening characters, finds himself in much more danger than some of the other characters in the game.

There's a decent chance that, depending on the player's choices, every single character will die before the end of the night. That can be avoided, especially if players want to keep Max alive.

Players can keep Max alive in The Quarry by making the right choices

One wrong choice can see Max meet his fate on the island (Image via Supermassive Games)

Be advised that spoilers are coming.

Max cannot be killed in the early portions of the game. Players have to wait until near the end, which is actually the first time he is even playable.

The decisions made prior to the first time he can be controlled are not important for his specific survival. As players reach Chapter 9, they will need to start making wise choices in order to be Max safe.

Chapter 9

The first important decision comes in Chapter 9, when players control Ryan. Here are the events that need to take place that will lead to Max's survival:

The choice will be made during the final moments of the chapter

Players will control Ryan, who has got a hold of a gun

Werewolves are running amok, and Ryan has to choose who to shoot

Choose to shoot Chris with the silver bullet

Chris will be the werewolf nearest to Ryan

The silver bullet will kill Chris, and Max will be cured of his infection

The infection will be cured off-screen, so players can just continue their run of The Quarry without having to worry about checking on Max after Chris has been dealt with.

Chapter 10

Ben✨ @HarrisZBenjamin

honestly i loved @SuperMGames lmao max was so over it at this point.honestly i loved #TheQuarry it was such a fun game! cant wait to replay it many more times for all the endings! lmao max was so over it at this point.honestly i loved #TheQuarry it was such a fun game! cant wait to replay it many more times for all the endings! 😁 @SuperMGames https://t.co/cMGshyfZrg

Chapter 10 will finally see players take control of Max. He'll be in his human form after being cured. Strangely, this is the only time that this pretty important character gets controlled by the player.

Here is what to do to keep him alive in The Quarry:

Continue his walk down the dock.

Whether he picks up Laura's hat or not is irrelevant to his survival.

He is given a choice to swim to shore or stay where he is.

If the player chooses for Max to swim to the other side, a werewolf will be waiting and will end his life.

Select the option to stay on the dock.

Max will take shelter on the island for the final chapter of the game.

Max is perhaps the easiest character to keep alive in the game. He is controlled far less than the others, and there are just as few important decisions that determine whether he survives or not.

No matter who else sticks around till Chapter 9 and Chapter 10, players will have the option to keep Max safe for the ending of The Quarry. They just need to make the above-mentioned choices, and he'll be cured and survive the night.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far