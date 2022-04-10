Supermassive Games' The Quarry: Release date, gameplay, platform, system requirements, and more

Supermassive Games has returned with a new terrifying experience. Its most recent IP, The Quarry, is already causing quite a sensation in the horror gaming community. The theme of numerous people struggling to survive a frightening night in isolation is revisited in The Quarry.

Players will be able to modify their experience by choosing from a variety of difficulty settings, according to Supermassive Games. Players can also use Movie mode to play The Quarry as a cinematic film, choosing how events will unfold and then witnessing those choices take form.

Supermassive Games releases gameplay trailer for upcoming narrative-driven horror game, The Quarry

Supermassive Games has provided 30 minutes of gameplay combined with cutscenes to demonstrate the game's concept. As the game's tale begins to unravel, gameplay and cinematic cutscenes get seamlessly mixed with a sequence of extremely brief events. The Quarry's gaming sequences feature wonderfully-modeled facial captures and explorable settings for gamers to enjoy.

The game also provided an opportunity for the actors' performances to flourish before the film's release. In comparison to prior games, the game's star-studded cast's acting and line interpretation has already been praised as more genuine and authentic.

This game also has a big Hollywood cast, with David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Brenda Song, Evan Evagora, Halston Sage, Justice Smith, Miles Robbins, Siobhan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Zach Tinker, Ethan Suplee, Grace Zabriskie, Lance Henriksen, Lin Shaye, and Ted Raimi.

More about benefits for pre-orders and Deluxe edition

The game will be released on June 10, 2022, and pre-orders for the horror game are already available. The Horror History Visual Filter Pack allows players to customize the esthetic of the game by selecting from multiple cinematography cinematic filters.

The option to emulate a distinctive style of horror cinematography: Indie Horror, '80s Horror, and Black-and-White Classic Horror, is one of the exclusive benefits for pre-ordering the game.

Players can purchase a Deluxe edition of the game, which includes the filter pack stated above, as well as Gorefest Movie Mode, Death Rewind Instant Access, and 80's-themed character clothing. The game's Deluxe edition will have cross-gen eligibility, letting players get both the current and the next-gen versions of the game.

The game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam for PC. The Quarry costs $59.99 for the current generation, and $69.99 for the next generation, while the Deluxe edition will cost $79.99.

PC requirements

As per the Steam website, the following are the minimum and recommended requirements for the game:

Minimum PC specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-8350 / Intel i5-3570

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / Radeon RX 470

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Recommended PC specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-3800XT / Intel i9-10900K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Since the game's release is a couple of months away, players have some time to decide if they wish to stock up on the Deluxe edition or not.

