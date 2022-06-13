How to let the Hackett Family survive in The Quarry

The Hackett family may not be the main characters in The Quarry, but they play a vital role in the events taking place.

There's no reason not to let them die when it's all said and done, but some players might want to do a clean playthrough without any bloodshed of that sort, which is possible.

Their actions have certainly made most players want to do away with them, though a few sick and twisted individuals have sacrificed others to see what happens when the Hackett family survives the night.

How to keep the Hackett family alive in The Quarry

Be advised that spoilers for The Quarry are coming up as keeping the Hacketts from meeting their making requires a few controllable camp counselors to kick the bucket.

There's no achievement tied to keeping the Hacketts alive when compared to letting everyone die or ensuring everyone survives. They aren't included in that but can still have beating hearts when the game is complete.

Kaylee

Kaylee is an exception to keeping the family alive. Her fate was determined before the game even started. Laura will always shoot her off-screen no matter what paths have been chosen.

At the end of Chapter 5, she'll be dead as a vital plot point. However, the rest of her family can be saved, so perhaps her death was for the greater good if they survive.

Constance

Constance is the elder mother of the family, and she is downright sinister. In the opening portions of Chapter 9, players will have to make a crucial decision on whether to shoot her or not.

She and Laura will wrestle for a gun, and a quick time event will begin. Players can opt to do nothing, fail the event, and keep her alive by ensuring the remainder of her family survives. Succeeding in the quick time will see her face blown off.

Jedidiah

Laura once again tussles with an elderly member of the family. This time it is the father, Jedidiah. The encounter also occurs in Chapter 9, and Constance will appear beside him if kept alive.

Choose to run away rather than attack Jedidiah when the choices are given. The man will be spared if the remainder of the proper decision is made to keep the Hackett family from expiring in The Quarry.

Chris, Bobby, and Travis

These three are tied together in terms of their fates. Chris will actually have to die for the rest of the family to live. The critical decision here comes in Chapter 9 when controlling Ryan. Leave the knife in his side after he is stabbed.

Bobby will pull the knife out of Ryan and use it to fight Chris in his werewolf form. Ryan will then be given a choice of who to shoot. Be sure to shoot Chris to keep Bobby alive.

The last of the bunch is Travis. If he were shot during the prison escape scene, he'd stab Laura to death regardless of what else has happened. Suppose that is the case, then let him kill her and then Ryan afterward to keep him alive on this path.

In the event he wasn't accidentally shot, Travis will team up with Ryan and Laura for the final chapter. At this point, ensure to kill Silas when the group finds him, or he'll kill all three of them in the woods.

Caleb

Lastly, we have Caleb Hackett. He is the werewolf that fights Kaitlyn in the lodge. The only way to keep him alive is to let him kill her. Choose the option to wait when he comes through the chimney and don't shoot as he moves in.

He'll dispose of Kaitlyn, leading everything to a bad ending but will be kept alive. That's how the Hackett family, or at least those allowed to live, survive in The Quarry.

