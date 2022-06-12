How to let Laura survive in The Quarry

Laura is played by Siobhan Williams and is one of the first characters that players meet in The Quarry.

She plays a pretty important role in the game as the character is found throughout the entirety of the story. Just like every other character, there's a chance she won't make it through the night.

Players can prevent this by making the correct choices to see her survive. Keeping her alive won't be incredibly difficult, but one wrong move will see her meet the same fate as many others.

Players can keep Laura alive in The Quarry

Laura can survive The Quarry from start to finish if players make the right moves (Image via Supermassive Games)

The following information will include pretty large spoilers for the game. Those who want to know how to keep Laura alive and kicking by the end, however, should read on to learn how to make that happen.

Her choices affect others around her moreso than herself for most of the game. It isn't until around Chapter 9 where the serious decisions need to be made so she can survive.

In Chapter 7, however, while she and Max are escaping jail, players need to get all the quick-time events done perfectly. Otherwise Travis will wind up shooting and that will have a huge impact later on.

Chapter 9

Chapter 9 is when players really have to focus on making the right choices to keep Laura alive in The Quarry. Towards the end of the chapter, perhaps the biggest choice in the whole game takes place.

Players will be in control of Ryan

Werewolf Laura will attack Travis while werewolf Chris attacks Boby

As Ryan, choose to shoot Chris with the silver bullet

When Chris dies, everyone he turned into a werewolf will be cured of their infection

If Travis was shot in Chapter 7, he'll stab Laura to death

If he wasn't shot, Laura, Ryan, and Travis will all work together

It is a simple decision to make, but the impact is vast. Players can easily get caught up in the chaos of the werewolf attack and make the wrong move. They must refrain from doing that.

Chapter 10

Onto Chapter 10, players will be able to ensure Laura's survival in The Quarry. At the end of the game, the decision is a no-brainer. Here is what will happen and what to do to keep Laura alive:

Laura, Ryan, and Travis will be walking together

The three of them will find Silas in his cage

Laura will raise her gun and players can either hesitate and not shoot him or blow him away

Choose to shoot Silas

That puts an end to his madness

If players don't shoot Silas, he'll exit the cage and kill all three characters in the woods shortly after

Some players like to send things spiralling and might want to see every player die at the end. Others might want a perfect playthrough, keeping everyone alive. Whatever the case, just follow the above if Laura is to end the night breathing.

