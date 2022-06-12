How to let Kaitlyn survive in The Quarry

Figuring out how to save each character in The Quarry can be a little confusing at first. The developers want players to think carefully about each decision they make in their playthrough.

There are 186 total endings in The Quarry, which means that the most mundane and obscure choices could end up being really important during the endgame.

Kaitlyn’s story has one such instance that will seriously impact her survival if players don't make the right decision.

The Quarry features several branching pathways where characters need to make certain choices to stay alive

Compared to the other counselors at the camp in The Quarry, Kaitlyn doesn’t find herself in danger too often. There are really only a couple of incidents where players will need to make the right choice to keep her alive.

The first of these choices occurs when players aren’t even controlling Kaitlyn (voiced by Brenda Song). There is a part of Abi and Emma’s story where they can break the lock on the radio hut. This is something players should take extra care to do because Kaitlyn, Nick and Abi will need to hide in this hut later on.

Abi also happens upon a stuffed rabbit. It’s vital that players pick this up as Abigail. Believe it or not, this little stuffed animal decides Kaitlyn’s fate later in the story.

Kaitlyn almost dies at the scrapyard with Dylan (Image via Supermassive Games)

The next time Kaitlyn is in any real danger is when she and Dylan are looking for a car. Even in this part of the story, the player is controlling Dylan, and he is the real target of concern. That being said, it’s still important to get Dylan in the car safely alongside Kaitlyn.

It is at the end of the story that Kaitlyn's life is really endangered. After Kaitlyn and Dylan return from the scrapyard, the werewolf that was there comes back looking for them.

At this point, Kaitlyn and Dylan should be back at the lodge, while Abi and Emma are either in the basement or in Chris Hackett’s office. Many players get a hold of the silver ammunition in the office to take care of the werewolf, but there is a much simpler option.

This is where the stuffed rabbit comes into play. Kaitlyn and Dylan will end up in the kitchen with the werewolf in pursuit.

However, Kaitlyn can pop the stuffed animal in the freezer. The werewolf will actually go for the rabbit. This will allow Kaitlyn to close the door on the werewolf and let it chill out while they escape.

Holding on to the rabbit is a perfect example of what small decisions can lead to in The Quarry. The game's director confirmed that the branching paths for each story lead to crazy multiple endings.

This may be new territory for some gamers, but fans of Fire Emblem: Three Houses or Nier Automata should certainly be familiar with the concept.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

