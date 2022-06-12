The Quarry guide - How to get the bad ending and get everyone killed

The Quarry is the latest interactive horror game from Supermassive. As the last night of summer camp approaches, nine teenage counselors are plunged into a mercurial night of horror. Your choices, as a player, shape the story of all characters in The Quarry, including whether they live or not.

If you want to watch the world burn or are simply trying to snag the achievement for the bad ending, here is how to ensure that every character faces death in a single playthrough. We will list the deaths according to the sequence of chapters as they happen in the game.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

How to kill all counselors in The Quarry and get the bad ending

Chapter 4: Jacob and Emma

Jacob of The Quarry (Image via 2k Games)

At the start of Chapter 4, players will be taking on the character of Ryan. As the atmosphere gets dreary, Ryan will hear noises coming from a bush and have the option to shoot. You will need to shoot twice and will find Jacob as the one behind the bush and dead as a consequence of your shooting.

Emma of The Quarry (Image via 2k Games)

Later in the chapter, players will get to play as Emma. Whether you take the ground path or the staircase route, you will reach a treehouse. Upon entering the treehouse, there will be an option to open a trapdoor. Opening the trapdoor will unleash the monster trapped above it, and it will shred Emma to pieces.

Chapter 6: Abigail

Abigail of The Quarry (Image via 2k Games)

Upon picking Nick up from the water, Abigail and Nick's conversation will turn for the worse in the poolhouse. Nick will throw Abigail against a wall as he becomes more and more infected. Choose not to shoot Nick with the shotgun, and he will soon turn into a monster and kill Abigail.

Chapter 7

Although this chapter does not entail the death of anyone in itself, some choices made during it will lead to the death of some characters later on in the game. As you play as Laura in the police station, get to bed immediately and choose to go to sleep.

She will pretend to be injured the next day to lure Travis into a cell, where she will have a chance to grab his gun. Now all you need to do is fail the QTE to shoot Travis. As a result, Travis will be wounded in the cell, not dead, and seek revenge.

Chapter 8: Nick

Nick of The Quarry (Image via 2k Games)

As Ryan, you will be prompted to interrupt Laura when she aims her gun at the caged monster in the tunnel. Here, don't interrupt Laura. It turns out that Nick, who turned into a monster earlier in the game, is the one killed due to Laura’s shooting.

Chapter 9: Dylan, Laura, and Ryan

Dylan of The Quarry (Image via 2k Games)

You, like Dylan, will start operating a crane in the scrapyard. Here you need to warn Kailyn and sound horn, upon which a QTE appears for Dylan to defend himself from a monster attempting to pierce the windshield. You will need to fail the QTE to have the monster break the glass and kill Dylan.

Ryan of The Quarry (Image via 2k Games)

Now onto playing as Laura and Ryan. As you fall through the floor upon finding the chained monster, it will attack you. Ryan will aim his shotgun at the monster, and you will have to choose to shoot it. This is to free Max, whom we will take care of later in the game.

Upon the monster’s death, Travis will stab Laura and then attack Ryan. You will have to pick the Aggressive option and then fail the QTE. This will result in the death of Ryan.

Laura of The Quarry (Image via 2k Games)

Just before Ryan’s death, Travis will get back at Laura because of our choice in chapter 7 (of leaving him in the cell) and knife her to death after Ryan shoots the monster.

Chapter 10: Max and Kaitlyn

Max of The Quarry (Image via 2k Games)

You will start this chapter as Max alone on an island. Choose to swim to shore after walking to the end of the island. Upon reaching the shore, a werewolf will maul Max to death.

Kaitlyn (Image via 2k Games)

Kaitlyn will be the last counselor standing. While in the lodge, choose to wait, and upon the monster’s attack, choose not to shoot. This will result in the creature killing Kaitlyn, the last character in your playthrough at this point. As the game ends, you will get the achievement/trophy "Hackett's Quarry Massacre."

