Supermassive Games announces a standalone horror title, aside from Dark Picture Anthology

Supermassive Games has released various spin-offs for Until Dawn, including the PlayStation VR games Until Dawn: Rush of Blood and The Inpatient and the episodic spiritual successor series The Dark Pictures Anthology with Bandai Namco since the game's debut. Supermassive is already working on a new horror series, The Quarry, released later this week.

Supermassive Games has revealed a new horror game in collaboration with 2K Games, apparently out of nowhere. The Quarry will be the studio's next title, and it will be released this summer. The game's complete unveiling will take place on March 17, 9:00 a.m. PT, so there's not much to know.

The teaser for the game suggests that it will be set in a similar setting to the Friday the 13th film franchise, with a group of camp counselors organizing a trip to a quarry. It also appears to hint that there may be werewolves involved, given the focus on a full moon and a forestry scene.

Supermassive Games has announced that a new horror game would be released in 2022

Since the release of Until Dawn, however, developer Supermassive Games has been completely focused on retaking the charm of the main game, directly following it with other cinematographic horror games like Hidden Agenda, before developing a complete anthology series called The Dark Pictures Anthology, which has so far received three entries: Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes.

After years of problematic development, Until Dawn was launched on PlayStation 4 in August 2015. The game began as a first-person adventure game for the PlayStation 3 with a PlayStation Move focus.

The game was made on Guerrilla Games' Decima game engine, which has also been used to make titles like Horizon: Forbidden West and Death Stranding. It got great critical reviews before and after its release for its classic horror movie suspense mix with significant choice-based gameplay.

Supermassive Games, the creators of The Dark Pictures Anthology, patented a new game called The Quarry last month. At the time, there was little information available about the initiative, but that will all change after the full reveal.

Edited by Srijan Sen