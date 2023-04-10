During a livestream on April 9, 2023, Twitch personality Quintin "Quin69" voiced his thoughts on streamers who develop parasocial relationships with their audience. The conversation on the topic began when he received a donation from a viewer who stated that Quintin forgot to say that he "loved" them, as he was busy playing Path of Exile.

The New Zealander slyly grinned after hearing the donor's message and claimed that it was "weird." He added that he would not encourage parasocial relationships by saying such things on his livestream.

As the discussion progressed, Quin69 expressed his sentiments on content creators who claim to "love" their viewers. He stated:

"Dude, it's so bad! I'm telling you, man. Sitting there and telling you, like... it needs to be ToS! Literally, if streamers are out there, saying that they love you and that they love their... specifically, like, 'Man, I love you so much.' That should be f**king bannable, bro! Facts!"

Quin69 gives his take on streamers building parasocial relationships with their audience

Quin69 was busy playing Path of Exile when he received a donation from a viewer, who stated:

"Hey, Quintin! I think you forgot to say that you love me earlier. It's totally fine, since you were occupied with your map. Anyways, then come and get some nuggies and then go to bed. Love you. Come... say... it... back. Stare (Twitch emote)."

After hearing what the viewer said, the content creator started laughing and responded:

"No. That's f**king weird, bro. Why would I do that? 'Say it.' I can't say I am encouraging a parasocial relationship, man! It's not possible. Enjoy your nuggies. I appreciate you and I'll see you later, bro. I can't say it, with the right mind, saying like, 'I love Twitch chat.' I love Twitch chat's... passion to s**t post. Things like that."

Timestamp: 08:00:15

A few moments later, the 32-year-old personality claimed that the situation was "bad" whenever streamers engaged in building parasocial relationships with their audience. He claimed that this should be against the platform's Terms of Service (ToS) and that it should be a bannable offense. Continuing further, Quin69 added:

"It's encouraging some weird, unhealthy parasocial relationships between Twitch chatters and their streamers. Instead of going and getting proper relationships, they're saying this weird s**t."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Quintin's take on parasocial relationships was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Fans on Reddit discussing the streamer's take (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While several community members agreed with Quin69, one Redditor claimed that as a content creator, moderating the language would be "extremely difficult and annoying."

