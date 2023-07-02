"Dumbest s**t I've ever seen" - Streamers react to Elon Musk's controversial announcement regarding Twitter's "temporary limits" on accounts

Several prominent streamers and content creators took to Twitter to discuss Elon Musk's contentious announcement about "temporary limits" placed on accounts. On July 1, 2023, the billionaire responded to "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation" by announcing that accounts will now be limited to a certain number of posts per day.

According to Musk, verified accounts are allowed to view 6,000 posts per day. Unverified users are limited to 600 posts per day. Meanwhile, those that are newly created and unverified are restricted to viewing only 300 posts per day.

The Tesla CEO's tweet reads:

"To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day. Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day. New unverified accounts to 300/day."

YouTube Gaming streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren expressed his dissatisfaction with the new update. He wrote:

"This is the dumbest s**t I've ever seen."

Popular streamers like Asmongold, MrBeast, and HasanAbi blast Twitter after Elon Musk announces new changes

Twitch star and co-founder of One True King (OTK) Asmongold claimed that the changes "seem bad." He discussed the situation during a recent livestream, during which he came across a now-deleted tweet by @FilmThePoliceLA.

The user claimed that Twitter's cloud-based infrastructure contract with Google had seemingly expired. They speculated that this was the reason for the platform's drastic action. Zack "Asmongold" read social media update for his audience and shared his thoughts, saying:

"'So, the truth comes out. Twitter's cloud contract with Google ran out. Seems Twitter was unable to move its infrastructure off of Google fast enough. Today's outages are the end result. Elon is lying when he claims this was brought by data scraping.' I think that it is hard to know whether this s**t is true. But, like, damn! If it is, that's not looking good!"

In response to Elon Musk's update, Internet sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" wanted to know how long it took him to view 6,000 posts:

MrBeast @MrBeast @elonmusk Brb, gonna see how long it takes me to look at 6k posts @elonmusk Brb, gonna see how long it takes me to look at 6k posts

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" called the social media platform a "fundamentally broken website":

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" stated there was no "more effective way of killing" the platform. He went on to say that the contentious update was a "huge step in self-destruction":

Here are some more prominent responses:

Disclose.tv @disclosetv @elonmusk Putting hard limits on reads is web 1.0 stuff. @elonmusk Putting hard limits on reads is web 1.0 stuff.

Daily Dose @ddofinternet @MoistCr1TiKaL It’s ok to admit when you make a bad investment. Nothing wrong with that. @MoistCr1TiKaL It’s ok to admit when you make a bad investment. Nothing wrong with that.

Carlos Maslatón @CarlosMaslaton @elonmusk Elon, please define the term "reading". In any case let me manifest, as a verified account, that I'm totally against your decision. @elonmusk Elon, please define the term "reading". In any case let me manifest, as a verified account, that I'm totally against your decision.

In response to the massive backlash, Elon Musk announced that the limits have been raised. Verified users can now view 8,000 posts. Unverified users can view up to 800 posts per day. Meanwhile, new and unverified accounts will have access to 400 posts per day.

